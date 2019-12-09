Hozier at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

It has been quite the year for Hozier – the release of a very good second album Wasteland, Baby!; a slew of open-air summer shows in Ireland; a recent residency in New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom; and new material in the shape of the recently released Jackboot Jump, written while on tour as a tribute to protest singers Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. More new songs have been flagged for release in early 2020, so it would be safe to say the Wicklow man’s two shows at Dublin’s 3Arena will be an astute blend of trusted highlights and an unfamiliar tune or two. Special guest for these two shows is critically acclaimed UK singer Freya Ridings. – Tony Clayton Lea

When and where are the gigs?

On Tuesday and Wednesday at 3Arena in Dublin.

Are tickets available?

Both concerts appear to be sold out, with no tickets available on Ticketmaster. Concertgoers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What time should I arrive and what are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Support act Freya Ridings will take to the stage at about 7pm, with Hozier expected on about 8pm.

How do I get there – and home again?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €13.85), but better to leave the car at home and use the Luas – get off at the final stop of the red line, the Point. There are usually extra trams on show nights. The last Luas is scheduled to leave the Point at 12.30am on both nights.

What will Hozier play?

Here’s the set list from his concert in New York on November 26th, the final night of his residency at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Along with Jackboot Jump, Hozier sang The Wages, the first live outing for the song.

As It Was

Dinner & Diatribes

Nina Cried Power

To Be Alone

Someone New

Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene

Nobody

The Wages

Jackboot Jump

From Eden

Shrike

Wasteland, Baby!

No Plan

Jackie and Wilson

Almost (Sweet Music)

Moment’s Silence (Common Tongue)

Movement

Take Me to Church

Encore: Cherry Wine, Work Song

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

3Arena asks people with accessibility requirements to contact the venue for details of facilities and companion tickets. You can also call Ticketmaster’s special-needs hotline, on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and Britain) or 00-353-818-903001 (international).