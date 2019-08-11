With more than 89 million visitors a year, France is officially the world’s most popular destination. There are almost countless reasons to visit, from gawping at great art and iconic architecture in one of the world’s most beautiful cities, to pulling over by a lavender field in Provence to enjoy a picnic of fresh bread, cheese and wine, Peter Mayle-style.

Although a French holiday can be the answer to many a visitor’s dreams, it can get pretty pricey, especially if you’re travelling with the whole family.