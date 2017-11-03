High Trad: Traditional and folk music listings for November

Saturday, November 4th

Irish Memory Orchestra with Máirtín O’Connor

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin 8, 8pm

€16.55-€53.76

irishmemoryorchestra.com

The Irish Memory Orchestra is the first and only orchestra in the western world to play exclusively from memory, defying traditional boundaries between orchestras and audiences, musicians and the music. Composer and orchestra founder Dave Flynn premieres his new work, Memory Symphony, performed by a 80-strong ensemble with peerless accordion player Máirtín O’Connor at its heart. Flynn has enlisted a core chamber orchestra of 20 musicians with traditional, classical and jazz backgrounds to colour and shade what promises to be a kaleidoscopic soundscape. A bold, visionary undertaking.

Saturday, November 4th

Tionól Harps and Pipes 2017

Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise, 7pm

€5

dunamaise.ie

A weekend of workshops and concerts celebrating the harp and uilleann pipes, supported by Music Generation. This local gathering has an impressive roster of visiting musicians from across the country and from Scotland, with Scottish harpist Catriona McKay a particular highlight. Other exceptional guests include Michael Rooney and Tríona Marshall, David Power, Pádraig McGovern and Gráinne Hambly. The calibre of visiting musicians and the variety of workshops and performances make this event a must for any student of the harp or pipes.

Tuesday, November 7th

Session with the Pipers featuring Mickey Dunne, Declan Folan, Michael Hurley and Cormac Begley

The Cobblestone, Dublin 7, 9pm

€12/€8

pipers.ie

This month’s Session with the Pipers, hosted by Na Píobairí Uilleann, features Limerick piper, Mickey Dunne, whose style of piping embodies the free-flowing Traveller style associated with the legendary Johnny Doran, Finbar Furey, and Paddy Keenan. He will be joined by fiddle and flute duo, Declan Folan and Michael Hurley as well as west Kerry concertina maestro Cormac Begley who will bring bass, baritone, treble and piccolo instruments to the party.

Wednesday, November 8th

Jean-Michel Veillon and Yvon Riou

DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, 9pm

€15/€13

musiclee.ie

Renowned flute player Jean-Michel Veillon and guitarist Yvon Riou are Breton musicians who have played with the bands Skolvan and Pennoù Skoulm. The pair have worked as a duo for many years now, and have collaborated with many Irish musicians, including Bríd Harper and Paul Bradley, and recorded a live album, Beo, at the Culturlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast.

Friday, November 10th

Francesco Turrisi, Róisín Elsafty and Emer Mayock

The Model, Sligo, 8pm

€15/€12

themodel.ie

A reimagining of the ancient melodies of sean-nós in bold new settings by Francesco Turrisi and Róisín Elsafty. The intent is not to accompany the already complete sean-nós songs but to create a colour that might add an unusual or different element to the songs to achieve something original. The duo will be joined by series curator and piper Emer Mayock with whom Turrisi has worked in the past on her own compositions and on music from the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa. All three musicians have a track record of bringing a refreshingly lateral thinking approach to traditional music.