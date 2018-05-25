Heroes in Hiding: Actor review – seriously accomplished debut

Album:

Actor Artist:

Heroes in Hiding Label:

Self-released Genre:

Rock

Their six-track mini-album Curtains held a lot of promise when it was released in 2016, but all too often we see bands falling at the first hurdle and simply failing to progress from auspicious beginnings into something fully-fledged. Heroes in Hiding need not worry on that front.

The Dublin four-piece’s full-length debut flourishes both musically and lyrically, and although they still bear their influences brazenly (from 80s indiepop to the post-punk revival of Interpol and Editors) they also manage to forge their own sound on these 12 songs.

The rousing I Live for You is one of several tracks incorporating electronics alongside angular guitar riffs, but songs such as Woodbine exhibit the band’s admirable creativity, from the harmonised vocals to the playful changes in tempo and key.

Letter Writing brims with a joyful Orange Juice-style chiming guitar and burbling bass bounce, while there is a faint Tears for Fears vibe to parts of closing track Hymn 3 (Endless).

Even when his lyric sheet is sombre and self-pitying, Joe Carroll’s vocal remains engaging throughout. The result is a seriously accomplished, considered debut from a band who deserve to be a lot bigger. heroesinhiding.ie