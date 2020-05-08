Hayley Williams: Petals for Armor review – a complex look at what happens when independence lands later than planned 

Album:

Petals for Armor Artist:

Hayley Williams Label:

Atlantic Genre:

Alternative

“Wrap yourself in petals,” Hayley Williams repeats like a protection spell on Simmer. A song that pulls on tension but unfolds as each stark truth is revealed, her debut solo album’s lead single that details the various forms of abuse that the women in her life have experienced. Pairing rhythmic indie melodies, trippy pop hooks and hard-hitting lyrics, Petals for Armor is a sophisticated but complex look at what happens when independence lands later than you had planned.

In the limelight since she was a teenager as the orange-haired frontwoman of emo band Paramore, and having recently divorced New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, Williams takes a breath and looks back on her life with clarity.

Cinnamon is a clattering ode to living alone, but as she sings, “I’m not lonely, baby, I am free… finally”, she redefines situations that she previously saw as bad and finds comfort in them. On Dead Horse, she sheds the shame she carried with her for starting a relationship with Gilbert when he was married to someone else. “If you know love, you best prepare to grieve,” she sings on Leave It Alone, counting her losses, “let it enter your open heart and then prepare to let it leave”. Oof.

Finding strength in her sadness, Williams rebuilds. After years of being emo, she finally gets to take ownership of her feelings.

Petalsforarmor.com