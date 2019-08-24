Handel with care: This week’s best classical music gigs

A visit to Dublin by Belgian organist Peter Van de Velde is among the highlights

Soprano Anna Devin

Soprano Anna Devin

 

Sunday 25

Peter Van de Velde
Belgian organist Peter Van de Velde is the titular organist of Antwerp cathedral, and his programme at St Michael’s Church, Dún Laoghaire, offers music by Bach, Belgian composers and composers from the Baltic states. Bach gets two pieces (the Fantasia on Komm, Heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BWV651, and An Wasserflüssen Babylon, BWV653). The Belgian composers, Peeter Cornet, Jean Stuyck, Firmin Swinnen and Guy Weitz, all deceased, get a piece each (Salve Regina, Toccata, Aria, and Fanfare and Gothic March, respectively), as do Estonia’s Arvo Part (Trivium) and Latvia’s Peteris Vasks (Viatore). 

Tuesday 27

Anna Devin, with RTÉCO/Tiberiu Soare
Soprano Anna Devin may be Ireland’s busiest singer of Handel. And Handel is on the menu for her lunchtime (1.05pm) appearance with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra under Romanian conductor Tiberiu Soare, who last conducted the orchestra in 2016, when the soloist was no less a singer than Angela Gheorghiu. Devin offers arias by Handel (Lascia ch’io pianga), Mozart (Come scoglio) and Puccini (Quando me’n vo), and the programme also includes more Handel (excerpts from the Music for the Royal Fireworks) and Mozart (the Marriage of Figaro overture), as well as pieces by Suppé, Johann Strauss and Bizet. 

