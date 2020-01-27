Grammys 2020: complete list of all the winners
Billie Eilish captured best new artist, album of the year and record of the year – here is the full list of winners
Billie Eilish accepts the award for best best new artist at the 62nd al Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Here is the list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night:
Song of the Year: Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Record of the Year: Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
Album of the Year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Pop Solo Performance: Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Pop Duo/Group Performance: Old Town Road, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Rock Performance: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Rock Song: This Land, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Rock Album: Social Cues, Cage the Elephant
Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Metal Performance: 7empest, Tool
R&B Performance: Come Home, Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
R&B Song: Say So, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)
Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
R&B Album: Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Traditional R&B Performance: Jerome, Lizzo
Rap Performance: Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Rap Song: A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)
Rap Album: Igor, Tyler, the Creator
Rap/Sung Performance: Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Country Solo Performance: Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson
Country Album: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Latin Pop Album: #Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz
Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Americana Album: Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Song Written for Visual Media: I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Music Video: Old Town Road (Official Movie), Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen and Saul Levitz, video producers (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus)
Musical Theater Album: Hadestown, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell and Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Comedy Album: Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
Instrumental Composition: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite, John Williams, composer (John Williams)
Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Moon River, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: All Night Long, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest)
Recording Package: Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament and Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
Album Notes: Stax ‘68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place and Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Remixed Recording: I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Immersive Audio Album: Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Gospel Performance/Song: Love Theory, Kirk Franklin, songwriter (Kirk Franklin)
Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: God Only Knows, Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters (For King & Country and Dolly Parton)
Gospel Album: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn the Ships, For King & Country
Roots Gospel Album: Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
World Music Album: Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl, Hildur Guonadottir, composer
New Age Album: Wings, Peter Kater
American Roots Performance: Saint Honesty, Sara Bareilles
American Roots Song: Call My Name, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men + Dana
Contemporary Blues Album: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Folk Album: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Children’s Album: Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling): Becoming, Michelle Obama
Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
Tropical Latin Album: Opus, Marc Anthony, and A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola
Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Music Film: Homecoming, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams, video producers (Beyoncé)
Country Song: Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Country Duo/Group Performance: Speechless, Dan + Shay
Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now, Elvis Costello and the Imposters
Engineered Album, Classical: Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman and David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh
Orchestral Performance: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Opera Recording: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
Choral Performance: Duruflé: Complete Choral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw: Orange, Attacca Quartet
Classical Instrumental Solo: Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite, Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Macelaruru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)
Classical Compendium: The Poetry of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin, producers
Contemporary Classical Composition: Higdon: Harp Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Dance Recording: Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones and Tom Rowlands, mixers (The Chemical Brothers)
Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Reggae Album: Rapture, Koffee
Improvised Jazz Solo: Sozinho, Randy Brecker, soloist
Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
Latin Jazz Album: Antidote, Chick Corea and the Spanish Heart Band