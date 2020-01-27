Grammys 2020: complete list of all the winners

Here is the list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night:

Song of the Year: Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Record of the Year: Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Lizzo with her Grammys for best pop solo performance for Truth Hurts, and best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance for Jerome. Photograph: David Swanson/EPA

Pop Solo Performance: Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Pop Duo/Group Performance: Old Town Road, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Rock Performance: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Rock Song: This Land, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Rock Album: Social Cues, Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Metal Performance: 7empest, Tool

R&B Performance: Come Home, Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

R&B Song: Say So, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)

Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

R&B Album: Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Traditional R&B Performance: Jerome, Lizzo

Rap Performance: Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Rap Song: A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

Tyler, The Creator with his Grammy award for best rap album. Photograph: David Swanson/EPA

Rap Album: Igor, Tyler, the Creator

Rap/Sung Performance: Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Country Solo Performance: Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson

Country Album: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau

Latin Pop Album: #Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz

Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer, Rosalía

Americana Album: Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Song Written for Visual Media: I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Music Video: Old Town Road (Official Movie), Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen and Saul Levitz, video producers (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus)

Musical Theater Album: Hadestown, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell and Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Comedy Album: Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

Instrumental Composition: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite, John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Moon River, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: All Night Long, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest)

Recording Package: Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament and Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Album Notes: Stax ‘68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place and Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Remixed Recording: I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Immersive Audio Album: Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Gospel Performance/Song: Love Theory, Kirk Franklin, songwriter (Kirk Franklin)

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: God Only Knows, Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters (For King & Country and Dolly Parton)

Gospel Album: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn the Ships, For King & Country

Roots Gospel Album: Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

World Music Album: Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl, Hildur Guonadottir, composer

New Age Album: Wings, Peter Kater

American Roots Performance: Saint Honesty, Sara Bareilles

American Roots Song: Call My Name, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men + Dana

Contemporary Blues Album: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Folk Album: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Children’s Album: Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling): Becoming, Michelle Obama

Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

Tropical Latin Album: Opus, Marc Anthony, and A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola

Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Music Film: Homecoming, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams, video producers (Beyoncé)

Country Song: Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Country Duo/Group Performance: Speechless, Dan + Shay

Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now, Elvis Costello and the Imposters

Engineered Album, Classical: Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman and David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh

Orchestral Performance: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Opera Recording: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Choral Performance: Duruflé: Complete Choral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw: Orange, Attacca Quartet

Classical Instrumental Solo: Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite, Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Macelaruru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)

Classical Compendium: The Poetry of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin, producers

Contemporary Classical Composition: Higdon: Harp Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Dance Recording: Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones and Tom Rowlands, mixers (The Chemical Brothers)

Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Reggae Album: Rapture, Koffee

Improvised Jazz Solo: Sozinho, Randy Brecker, soloist

Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding

Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

Latin Jazz Album: Antidote, Chick Corea and the Spanish Heart Band – New York Times