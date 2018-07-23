Grace Jones, Bryan Ferry, Gavin James at Trinity College: Everything you need to know

There are surely people in the higher reaches of promoters MCD who are hoping Ireland’s long-standing heatwave and drought continues until their Summer Series at Trinity College completes its run of concerts. You can hardly blame them – open-air shows in Ireland are often at the best of times (but not this summer, which is the best of times multiplied to the nth degree) fraught with concern about the weather. If it’s cold or raining, or both, the chances of walk-ups on the day diminish. That’s a pity, but it’s reality – if the sun ain’t gonna shine anymore, then it’s to the pub, the theatre, the cinema, an indoor gig, or the sittingroom to watch whatever’s on the telly.

Let’s keep the fingers crossed, then, for this year’s Summer Series at Trinity College, which gets under way on Monday (July 23rd, 7pm, €60.45) with Grace Jones, who is no stranger to Irish audiences. Now 70 years of age, Jones has been a wonderfully confrontational presence in pop culture for over 40 years. Alongside her pioneering mix of numerous music styles (reggae, funk, soul, electro) she singlehandedly fused art and high-end fashion with a striking sexualized androgyny that influenced the likes of Annie Lennox, Roisin Murphy, Björk and numerous other female performers. The support act is the very fine Irish group Wyvern Lingo.

Bryan Ferry: dinner jackets at the ready. Photograph: Zak Hussein/Getty Images

Tuesday July 24th (7pm, €54.65) sees Il Divo perform with special guests the Trinity Orchestra (who didn’t have to travel too far for this one). Between the latter’s canny orchestrated versions of pop music (their Bowie renditions are something else) and the former’s classical crossover songs, expect a sequence of strings, vocals and amazing grace as you sip champers on the lawn.

The following day (Wednesday July 25th, 7pm, €44.90) brings R&B roughage to proceedings with the powerhouse voice of Rag’n’Bone Man (aka Rory Graham). Special guest is definitely one UK soul/pop singer to watch: Grace Carter.

Next Friday, July 27th (7pm, €60.45), has habitual visitor Bryan Ferry return to Dublin within the space of a few months (he was last in the city in April, at the Olympia Theatre). Seriously, it doesn’t get any classier than Bryan Ferry singing timeless Roxy Music songs at Trinity College. Dinner jackets, cummerbunds and Brandy Alexanders at the ready, if you don’t mind. Special guest is Galway singer and songwriter Ultan Conlan and his band the Night Owls, who will be performing tracks off their recently released and much-praised album, Last Days Of the Night Owl.

Gavin James: songs for squidgy hearts. Photograph: RTÉ

The Summer Series ends next weekend with two of the most successful Irish music acts of recent years. Saturday July 28th (7pm, €49.50) sees Gavin James deliver a steady sequence of songs (including Bitter Pill, For You, 22) that will most certainly make your heart go all squidgy, whether you want it to or not. Special guest act is Donegal’s Little Hours. On Sunday July 29th (7pm, €49.50), Imelda May brings the series of TCD gigs to a close with what is bound to be a stylish blend of early (rockabilly-pop) and latterday (burnished soul/pop) material. Special guests are Irish band Keywest and UK trio Paradisia.

Never been to college? Now’s your chance. Here is some essential info you are going to need if heading to Trinity – for the gigs, not for further education.

Remind me again, what time does everything kick off?

Doors open for each event at 7pm. No queuing will be permitted prior to gates opening. All times are subject to change.

What will the weather be like?

These are open-air events and will take place rain or shine. Average temperaturea from Monday, July 23rd to Sunday, July 29th will be between 20 degrees to 22 degrees, with cooler temperatures in the evenings and probabilities of rain. Dress appropriately and remember large umbrellas are not allowed into the venue.

Which entrance do I take to enter the venue?

Enter Trinity College (Park area) via Lincoln Gate and Science Gallery Gate. There will be no access via the Front Archway or Nassau Street.

Are there any age restrictions?

Yes. These shows are strictly 18 years and older. ID will be required for entry to each event.

Anything else we need to be aware of?

Folding chairs will be permitted only at the Grace Jones and Bryan Ferry shows. This is limited to one folding chair per person. Chairs will not be permitted in the area in front of the stage. These are one-off exceptions to general regulations. No folding chairs will be permitted at any other shows.

Travel information

It's the city centre, folks, so transport is not an issue; just give yourself plenty of time.

What about car-parking?

No car-parking will be available in the areas in the immediate vicinity around Trinity College. If you intend to drive your car into the city centre, please use available car parks. For details of, and to apply for Accessible Parking, contact access@mcd.ie

Can I bring a bag? Will my bag be searched? Will I be searched?

Due to increased security measures, the promoters strongly advise you allow sufficient time to get through security checks to gain entry to the venue in a safe and timely manner. Searching is a condition of entry to protect your safety and that of others.



To ensure smooth access and to avoid any unnecessary delays, the promoters firmly advise that you bring as little as possible with you to the event, and to minimize jackets and additional layers. Bags should be no larger than A4 size; larger bags and backpack may lead to you not being able to accesss the concert.



Additional security searches of clothing, bags and other items may be conducted under reasonable discretion, including on entry and exit.

What you are not allowed to bring into the venue

Aerosols/Air horns. Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs). Alcohol in bottles or cans or any other storage facilities such as cooler boxes or large containers. Items that may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon. Audio recorders. Backpacks, large bags, and waist packs. Banners with poles and poles of any kind. Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment. Camping equipment. Chinese or sky lanterns. Crash helmets, or protective headwear. Body-Armor or protective clothing. Deckchairs. Drumsticks. Excessive amounts of batteries, wire, cables or electronic components. Fireworks and flares. Flagpoles. Garden furniture. Fold-up chairs (except for the Grace Jones and Bryan Ferry shows). Shooting sticks. Glass. Glow sticks. Go Pros. Illegal substances and/or illegal merchandise of any description. iPads. Large umbrellas. Large chains. Spiked bracelets or wallet chains. Large flags, placards or posters (including selfie sticks). Lightsabers, lasers, laser pens or torches. LED (light emitting) headbands, wristbands, or light emitting objects of any kind (except mobile phones). No liquids are permitted other than sealed water in less than 500ml containers (be advised that caps will be removed). Nitrous Oxide. Smoke canisters. Sound systems. Spray cans. Tridents. Unauthorized professional film or video equipment. Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets.





Can I take photographs?

Yes, small digital cameras are permitted. Any camera with a long or detachable lens will be classified as a professional camera, which is not permitted. Video cameras and iPads are also not permitted.





Will there be food and drink on sale?

Yes, there will be a wide range of food and beverages available to buy. Please follow the signage in the venue for the bar locations. No food or liquids will be allowed into the venue. If you suffer from a condition that may require specific dietary requirements or medical supplies, email customercare@mcd.ie.





What about ATMs on-site?

That's a no, but there are plenty located in the vicinity of Trinity College. All bars at the venue will have a pay by card facility.



Is there a designated area for wheelchair users at these concerts?

Yes. There will be purpose-built raised wheelchair platforms in the venue. Contact Ticketmaster’s Accessible Phone Number (0818 903001) to enquire about wheelchair accessible tickets in advance of attending the shows. There is a capacity limit in this area, so Wheelchair Accessible Tickets are required to access the wheelchair platform. The platform operates a strict 1+1 policy. The promoters advise that relevant official documentation will be requested for approval for these tickets. If you have any non-ticket related accessible queries, contact the promoter directly via access@mcd.ie

Where can we get the latest updates for the shows?