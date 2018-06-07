Gorillaz at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know

For a bunch of cartoon characters, the Gorillaz gang do not travel light. Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, Russel Hobbs and 2D will be joined onstage by Damon Albarn, Gabriel Wallace, Mike Smith, Jesse Hackett, Jeff Wootton, Karl Vanden Bossche and Seye Adelekan. Quite the entourage.

Support on the night will come from De La Soul, Little Simz and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, with De La Soul popping up again during the main set, along with some other collaborators among the long and busy back catalogue of Gorillaz songs.

Created in 1998, Gorillaz have been going strong for 20 years now and they haven’t aged a day. What is their secret? It certainly isn’t Oil of Olay alone. This will be a lively and star-studded affair and you probably won’t want to miss any of the action so here’s everything you need to know ahead of their Malahide Castle gig on June 9th.

Are tickets still available?

They are indeed. See ticketmaster.ie

What time does everything kick off?

Gates open at 4pm and Gorillaz are expected onstage at 8.45pm.

What will the weather be like?

Temperatures areexpected to be about 14 degrees Celsius and it will be slightly overcast. As this is an outdoor event, it will take place rain or shine. Check the weather before you leave the house and dress appropriately. Bring suncream, wear outdoor footwear in case of mud and remember that umbrellas are not allowed inside the venue.

What will they play?

The band debuted four new songs – Tranz, Magic City, Sorcererz, and Souk Eye – at their recent concert Germany’s Rock am Ring, their first since announcing heir upcoming album, The Now Now. Here’s the set list:

M1 A1

Tranz

Last Living Souls

Rhinestone Eyes

Tomorrow Comes Today

Every Planet We Reach Is Dead

Humility

Superfast Jellyfish (with De La Soul)

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

Magic City

Strobelite (with Peven Everett)

Andromeda

Hollywood (with Jamie Principle)

Stylo (with Bootie Brown, and Peven Everett

Sorcererz

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)

Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)

Souk Eye

Encore: Lake Zurich, Saturnz Barz, Kids With Guns, Clint Eastwood

How do I get there... and get home?

There will be traffic delays in the area and the promoters are strongly urging gig goers to use public transport or carpool. The promoters and the Garda advise that you plan and book your return travel arrangements in advance. Pedestrians will only be permitted into the grounds of Malahide Castle via Hogan’s Gate (near Dart station). Vehicles will only be permitted through the back road entrance.

Dart : The closest station to the concert venue is Malahide Train Station and it is a 10-minute walk from there. City centre Dart locations include Grand Canal Dock, Pearse, Tara Street and Connolly stations. Go to irishrail.ie for more information.

: The closest station to the concert venue is Malahide Train Station and it is a 10-minute walk from there. City centre Dart locations include Grand Canal Dock, Pearse, Tara Street and Connolly stations. Go to irishrail.ie for more information. Return journey : Dart and trains will run the following services (these are subject to change): To Dublin City Centre: 22.40, 22.50, 23:05, 23:20, 23:35, 23:45. To Dundalk: 23:15, 23:30

: Dart and trains will run the following services (these are subject to change): To Dublin City Centre: 22.40, 22.50, 23:05, 23:20, 23:35, 23:45. To Dundalk: 23:15, 23:30 City centre concert bus: For all the concerts at Malahide this year, there will be a direct bus service to George’s Quay from the Dublin Road. The area will be clearly signed and stewards can also direct you to the buses. You can buy bus tickets after the concert for €10. You can also pre-book at www.bushiredublin.net

For all the concerts at Malahide this year, there will be a direct bus service to George’s Quay from the Dublin Road. The area will be clearly signed and stewards can also direct you to the buses. You can buy bus tickets after the concert for €10. You can also pre-book at www.bushiredublin.net Coaches, private buses and minibuses: Coach, private bus and minibus parking will be available within the grounds of Malahide Castle and access is via Back Road. You must register with the event organisers in advance. Email enquiries@festivalrepublic.com to register with the following information: your name, number of passengers, coach company, name of driver, date and time of arrival and departure.

I’m taking the car, What’s the best route?

There will be very limited parking at the concert venue and the car park opens one hour before the opening time stated on your ticket. There will be traffic in the area so check the AA Roadwatch website for updates. If you park illegally in the area, your car will be clamped and towed.

Recommended route Via M50 from Dublin city centre, west and south: Exit the M50 at Junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing onto the R139. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left onto Malahide Road / R107. Continue straight for 4.2km then take a right onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left.

Exit the M50 at Junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing onto the R139. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left onto Malahide Road / R107. Continue straight for 4.2km then take a right onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left. Recommended route via M1 from north : Exit M1 at Junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging onto R132. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging onto Swords Rd / R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right onto Dublin Rd / R107, continue straight for 700m and then turn left onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left.

: Exit M1 at Junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging onto R132. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging onto Swords Rd / R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right onto Dublin Rd / R107, continue straight for 700m and then turn left onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left. Disabled access: Disabled customer parking is available in a designated area of the car parks, which is accessed via Back Road. Contact access@festivalrepublic.com to register for a space. If you have any other accessible ticket queries, contact Ticketmaster on: Republic of Ireland: 0818-903001; Northern Ireland & UK: 0333-3219996; International Customers: 00353-818903001.

What about security?

Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in to the Malahide Castle Concerts, only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 (8.27in/21cm × 11.7/ 29.7cm) will be permitted into the event. Bags will be searched on entry to the event. To keep queues moving, pack as lightly as possible. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities at the concert venue. Bags must not be left at entrances or surrounding areas and any items left will be removed and disposed of accordingly.

You will also be searched at the entrance to the event which may include a full body pat down and/or use of hand held metal detectors. Any items, which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, or which may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated. To keep queues moving, pack as lightly as possible. Banned items include: Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks, umbrellas, selfie sticks, flares/fireworks, laser pens, megaphone/air horns, aerosols, spray cans, smoke & gas canisters, nitrous oxide and any associated equipment, glass, drones, Chinese lanterns, sound systems, unofficial tabards/high viz, Illegal/unidentifiable substances, “legal highs, herbal highs or NoS, anything that can be perceived as a weapon or which could cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, professional cameras with a detachable lens, recording equipment, Go Pros, animals with the exception of guide dogs and excessive amounts of cigarettes.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There will be plenty of bars and food stalls inside the venue. However, you can’t bring alcohol or drinks, except for water and soft drinks that are in a sealed plastic bottle, measuring up to 500ml There is a strict no Alcohol Policy implemented on all public transport and private buses travelling to the venue. If you arrive intoxicated to the event, you will not be permitted entry.

The bars operate a Challenge 21 policy and acceptable forms of ID include: passport, Garda Age Card and driving licence. The on-site bars will also have Visa contactless payment facilities, which means that you can pay for anything up to €30 with one tap.

Are there any age limits?

No unaccompanied under 16s are allowed on site. Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian over 18. Note, you may be asked to prove your age with photo ID or you will be refused admission.