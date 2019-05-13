Gods of Rap at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Milestones can very often be millstones, but there are no such weights around the respective necks of three of the most influential US hip-hop acts of the last 30 years. Rather, there will be a celebratory mood enveloping Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul, and Public Enemy at Dublin’s 3Arena next Tuesday, when they celebrate the respective birthdays of albums Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), 3 Feet High and Rising, and It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back. While the anniversary dates differ somewhat (25 years for Wu-Tang, 30 for De La Soul, and a hint over 30 for Public Enemy), it will surely be a case of all hip-hop nations under one powerful groove for the fans.

There are a few firsts here. Not only are the respective albums three of the most significant in hip-hop’s history, but it is also the first time that all three acts have performed together on the same stage. In other words, for the hip-hop devotee – including those old enough to have bought the albums when they were first released, and those young enough to have been inspired and influenced by the music – Gods of Rap is the only show in town this week, this month, this decade.

Influence

Is the word “nostalgia” to be bandied about? Yes, of course, it is, but even after three decades or less the music remains a pivotal listening experience, and one not necessarily overshadowed by the passing years. Consider Wu-Tang Clan’s 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which is regarded as one of the best ever hip-hop records, notable not only for its hardcore prototype but also its influence through the years on other US East Coast rappers such as Jay Z, Notorious B.I.G., Nas, and Mobb Deep. With stark themes that cover pop culture and urban living in New York City, the album was far removed from (but no less potent than) Public Enemy’s Afrocentric viewpoints on their 1988 second album, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back.

Setting out to create the hip-hop equivalent of Marvin Gaye’s 1971 album, What’s Going On (a view of inner city social themes as seen through the eyes of a returning Vietnam soldier), It Takes a Nation… delivered booby-trapped songs underscored with critiques of white supremacy, African American disempowerment, and music industry exploitation. “Where most rappers present themselves as funky individualists,” wrote Jon Pareles, of the New York Times, in his review of the album, “Public Enemy suggest that rap listeners can become an active community, not just an audience.”

Music and principles

Deemed a testament to the merger of music and principles, Public Enemy’s album applied a scorched earth policy for the ears compared to De La Soul’s 1989 debut, 3 Feet High and Rising. Taking its title from a Johnny Cash song, the hip-hop style here couldn’t be more distant from that of Wu-Tang Clan and Public Enemy. From the floral, hand-written cover design (by British art collective, Grey Organisation) onwards, the album detached itself from hip-hop’s visual and aural cyphers of overt machismo. If Public Enemy were hip-hop’s punk frontline, goes the argument, then De La Soul were the movement’s new wave cavalry – the energy of rage replaced with positivity and samples of artists such as Hall & Oates, The Turtles, and Steely Dan. Whatever about the comparative merits of not only the albums but also the people behind them, what we have here is totemic hip-hop culture.

Chuck D of Public Enemy on stage at Gods of Rap tour at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on May 10th, 2019. Photograph: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Are there tickets available?

There are limited tickets available via ticketmaster.ie

What time does it start?

Doors open at 6.30pm

How do I get there?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €12) but better to leave the car at home and use the red-line Luas and get off at Point stop, or take Dublin Bus No. 151 to Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue.

What songs will they play?

Here are the setlist for the Gods of Rap gig at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on May 10th:

Wu-Tang Clan

Bring da Ruckus

Shame on a Nigga

Killa Bees on the Swarm

Clan in da Front

Wu-Tang: 7th Chamber

Winter Warz

Can It Be All So Simple

Da Mystery of Chessboxin'

Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit

C.R.E.A.M.

Tearz

Protect Ya Neck

Come Together

Reunited

Duel of the Iron Mic

Mary Jane

Ice Cream

(Raekwon song)

4th Chamber

Severe Punishment

Glaciers of Ice

Black Jesus

'97 Mentality

Love Rap

Mathematics Set

Mighty Healthy

The Mexican

ODB Tribute

Shimmy Shimmy Ya

Got Your Money

Duel to the Death

Triumph

Gravel Pit

Method Man

Public Enemy

My Uzi Weighs a Ton

Louder Than a Bomb

I Shall Not Be Moved

Can't Truss It

Don't Believe the Hype

Rebel Without a Pause

Timebomb

Anti-Nigger Machine

He Got Game

Fight the Power

Welcome to the Terrordome

Bring the Noise

Shut 'Em Down

Black Steel

Public Enemy No. 1

Harder Than You Think

De La Soul

Me Myself & I

Stakes Is High

Dilla Plugged In

What about security?

Bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains, laser pointers and anything that can be deemed a weapon are prohibited. So pack light to keep the wait in line as short as possible.

Are there any age restrictions?

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Standing is strictly over 14s only.

Accessible tickets

For special needs, please check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline: 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland); 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland & UK); 00353-818-903001 (International)

Gods of Rap, 3Arena, Dublin, May 14. Official headliners are Wu-Tang, and DJ Premier (former Gang Starr member, Christopher Martin) is your hip-hop MC/host.