Genesis to play Dublin in November as band tours for first time in 13 years

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are reuniting as Genesis for their first tour in 13 years, which will begin in Dublin in November.

The progressive rock band, known for songs including I Can’t Dance and That’s All, will play the 3Arena on November 16th and various dates in the UK throughout November and December.

The Last Domino tour will be the outfit’s first time on the road since their Turn It on Again world tour in 2007.

The trio, all 69, will be joined by Collins’s 18-year-old son Nicholas on drums and long-standing associate Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.

Collins, who has historically provided both drums and vocals, is thought to be unable to play the instruments due to a nerve problem.

Peter Gabriel, one of the group’s founding members, will not be taking part.

Collins, guitarist Rutherford and keyboard player Banks made up the band’s most successful and long-lasting line-up during the late 70s, 80s and early 90s.

They appeared on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 to announce their return.

In January, the trio were spotted together at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, sparking rumours of a reunion.

Genesis formed at Charterhouse boarding school in Godalming, Surrey, in 1967.

Collins took over singing with the band when Gabriel left in 1975, before departing for a solo career himself, saying he needed “to change direction in my musical life”.

BBC presenter Zoe Ball with (left to right) Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins and Tony Banks of Genesis, appearing on Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday. Photograph: BBC/PA Wire

Collins enjoyed a successful solo career, recording hits including In The Air Tonight and Another Day In Paradise among many others.

Tickets for the 3Arena gig go on sale on Monday, March 9th at 9am from Ticketmaster at €69.50 including booking fee. Tickets for the UK tour go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 6th.

November 16th: 3 Arena, Dublin

November 23rd: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 26th: Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 29th: London O2 Arena

November 30th: London O2 Arena

December 2nd: Leeds First Direct Arena

December 5th: Birmingham Arena

December 8th: Manchester Arena

December 11th: Glasgow SSE Arena

–PA