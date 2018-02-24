Gathering Traditional Festival, Bríd Harper – the best trad music this week

Saturday, Feb 24

The 19th Gathering Traditional Festival

The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, Saturday and Sunday inec.ie/festival/the-gathering

With a raft of concerts, céilídhe, sessions and storytelling as well as set dancing, singing and instrument masterclasses, The Gathering boasts an enviable programme. Tonight, Scottish duo, Ali Bain and Phil Cunningham, will share top billing with the drum-tight trio of Máirtín O’Connor, Cathal Hayden and Seamie O’Dowd in the INEC Acoustic Club, while in the Gleneagle Ballroom, there’s a traditional singers’ concert where Nell ní Chroinín, Séan Garvey, Karan Casey and Meatí Jo Shéamuis, among others, will share songs. Stockton’s Wing play a late night concert too. Tomorrow’s pickings include a very tasty afternoon concert Socks in the Frying Pan, Jack Talty and John Blake and a Scattering concert with the Karan Casey Band, Seamus Begley, Méabh Begley and many more. After these shenanigans, spring has definitely sprung.

Thursday Mar 1

Bríd Harper, Tony O’Connell and Cyril O’Donoghue

St John’s Theatre, Listowel 8pm €12 stjohnstheatrelistowel.com

This cosy north Kerry venue continues with its loyal Best of Traditional concert series, hosting the exceptionally tasty fiddle player, Harper, alongside concertina player, O’Connell and guitarist and singer, O’Donoghue. Expect a carefully curated set, with Harper’s fiddle as anchor.

The Curse of the Button Accordion

The Dock, Carrick on Shannon 8.30pm €16/€14 thedock.ie

Comedian Sharon Mannion’s witty and wry one woman show focuses on her worries, fears and adventures growing up in a Roscommon village. On receiving a shiny button accordion, Sharon is thrust into the local limelight. But things soon turn sour, when she starts to wonder if Frank the Accordion might have her cursed. A theatrical take on the much maligned box.

Friday, Mar 2

An Góilín Traditional Singers Club

The Teachers Club, 36 Parnell Square 9pm €3 goilin.com

Jerry O’Reilly, Fergus Russell, Frank Nugent, Antaine Ó Faracháin, Mick Keeley and Máire Ní Chróinín are the linchpins of this weekly unaccompanied singing club where all singers are welcome, with songs in any language.