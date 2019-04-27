From Quebec with love: This week’s traditional highlights

De Temps Antan embark on an Irish tour. Plus: Karan Casey’s continuing evolution

Siobhan Long

De Temps Antan

De Temps Antan

 

Wednesday May 1st

De Temps Antan
The Sugar Club, Dublin 8pm €20/€15/€10 musicnetwork.ie Also Thurs, The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim; Fri, Station House Theatre, Clifden, Co Galway; Sat, Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare; Sun, St James’s Church, Dingle, Co Kerry.

High-octane Québécois group who mix honky-tonk tunes with a canny sense of humour. Guitar, mandolin, bouzouki, fiddle, accordion, harmonica, jaw harp and vocals coalesce to conjure some fiery sounds. Tonight is the opening date on their extensive Music Network tour, from Dublin to Dingle and well beyond.

Thursday 2

Karan Casey
The Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin 8pm €20 paviliontheatre.ie

The ever-evolving, ever-curious Waterford singer is joined by Beoga’s Niamh Dunne and Seán Óg Graham and concertina player Niall Vallely for this concert. Having established her reputation as a member of Solas for four years, Casey has forged a highly successful solo career and, of late, has been a pivotal force behind the Fair Plé movement. She’s also recently been busy writing and premiering her own one-woman theatre piece in UL, directed by Olwen Fouéré.

Friday 3

An Góilín Singers Club
The Teachers Club, 36, Parnell Square 9pm €3 goilin.com

This open club welcomes singers and songs in any language. Club regulars Jerry O’Reilly, Mick Keeley, Máire Ní Chróinín, Éilís Kennedy, Fergus Russell, Frank Nugent and Antaine Ó Faracháin hold the fort, but the more diverse the mix of singers and listeners the better.

Your Comments
