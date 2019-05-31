Forbidden Fruit festival: Everything you need to know

Forbidden Fruit returns for its ninth run next weekend. Time flies and all of that, but almost 10 years? Surely not?

Dublin’s first city centre multi-stage music festival was a boon to music fans when it first arrived, and it remains so – not just for ease of access and general convenience but for its increasingly broad range of acts.

Is Forbidden Fruit the official start of the summer, or the true opener to the festival season? Some would argue that east Cork’s It Takes a Village holds that claim, but let there be no pistols at dawn about this – the latter is only two years into its potential tenure as a long-lasting event, whereas Forbidden Fruit is now thoroughly tried, tested and approved.

The festival has, of course, expanded from its early days. Saturday, June 1st will see the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art alive with the sounds of Skepta, Jon Hopkins (a regular in Ireland by this point), Mahalia and London rapper Lava La Rue. Irish acts to keep an ear out for include Kojaque (almost ubiquitous, but in a good way), Mathman (minus his Mango mate), and cool-edged singer and songwriter Fia Moon.

Sunday, June 2nd is similarly stacked: Mura Masa, Laurent Garnier, Paul Kalkbrenner, Peggy Gou, Maribou State, Joy Orbison, Empress Of and Nightmares on Wax; and Irish acts including Daithi, Fehdah, JyellowL, Wastefellow, Sim Simma Soundsystem and Prymary Colours.

The line-up for Monday, June 3rd, has been put together by headliners Elbow and features somewhat more established but no less enjoyable acts. In other words, the style of music and attendant demographic has ever so slightly altered. That’s fine, though – with high-calibre names such as Spiritualized, Saint Sister, Julien Baker, and Fontaines DC (replacing suddenly indisposed First Aid Kit) taking over, you’ll be just as engaged and entertained. Keep an ear out, though, for lower-on-the-bill people such as English singer-songwriter Barns Courtney and Australian singer-songwriter Ry X. Numerous Irish bands also get a leg-up: Toucan, Join Me in the Pines, Pillow Queens, I Have a Tribe and Radio Nova band competition winners of last year Insideawave.

After the on-site music comes Forbidden Fruit Night (ticket-only events, with a festival wristband), which aims to have a rake of official after-parties in city-centre locations. Running until the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, the after-parties will include DJ collectives joined by people cherry-picked from the festival line-up. Full details can be found on the festival website, but these include R Kitt & Mango (Grand Social, June 1st) and Kojaque & Softboy DJs (Button Factory, June 2nd).

And this is just the music strand of the event: there will also be art, food, the Forbidden Ferris Wheel, and an inflatable church should you feel in the mood for instant declarations of love. In short, stamina will be required.

When and where is it on?

Forbidden Fruit festival takes place in the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, June 1st-3rd.

Are there tickets left?

Yes, but some are very limited head over here to see what’s available. Concert-goers are advised buy tickets from accredited sources only.

Who’s playing and when?

Here are all the line ups and stage times for the three days of the festival

Skepa: headline material

SAT, JUN 1st

Original Stage

Skepa 21:35–22:45

Danny Brown 20:00–21:00

Earl Sweatshirt 18:45–19:45

Homeshake 17:30–18:30

Franc Moody 16:15–17:00

Trinity Orchestra performing Abba 14:45–15:45

Undergrowth Stage

Jon Hopkins live 21:35–22:40

Mall Grab 19:40–21:10

Daniel Avery 18:10–19:40

Kojaque 17:00–18:00

Mahalia 16:00–16:50

Lava La Rue 15:00–15.50

Mathman 14:10–15:00

Kojaque: everywhere, but in a good way

Lighthouse Stage

Honey Dijon 21:10–22:40

Jeremy Underground 19:40–21:10

Chaos In The CBD 18:20–19:40

Prospa 17:00–18:20

Cromby 16:00–17:00

Long Island Sound 15:00–16:00

Al Gibbs 14:00–15:00

Someplace Else x District Stage

Cooks But We’re Chefs 22:15–22:45

Luka Palm 21:30–22:00

Elsa Hewitt 20:30–21:15

Marcus Woods 19:00–20:15

Kodu 18:30–19:00

Malaki 18:00–18:30

Ama 17:00–17:45

Fia Moon 16:00–16:45

Rob De Goer 15:00–15:45

April 14:15–14:45

Mura Masa

SUN, JUN 2nd

Original Stage

Mura Masa 21:35–22:45

Maribou State 20:05–21:05

Meute 18:35–19:35

Elderbrook 17:05–18:05

Empress Of 15:55–16:40

Fehdah 14:40–15:25

Undergrowth Stage

Paul Kalkbrenner 21:25–22:40

Lauren Garnier 19:40–21:10

Peggy Gou 18:10–19:40

Polo & Pan 17:00–18:00

Ross From Friends 15:50–16:50

Happyalone 14:50–15:35

Peggy Gou: the Korean-born, Berlin-based artist has spent much of her time DJing in clubs around the world, quietly growing her reputation in the flesh and through a series of mixes

Lighthouse Stage

Nightmare On Wax dj 21:10–22:40

Midland 19:40–21:10

Haai 18:10–19:40

Joy Orbison 16:55–18:10

Peach 15:40–16:55

Island Times 14:50–15:40

Notions 14:00–14:50

Someplace Else x District Stage

Bingo Loco Rave Round 21:30–22:45

Prymary Colours 20:15–21:30

Daithi 19:15–20:00

Sim Simma Soundsystem 18:00–19:00

Jyellowl 17:00–17:45

Wastefellow 16:00–16:45

Shy Mascott 15:00–15:45

Sourfruit 14:15–14:45

Guy Garvey of Elbow: his voice soars to the heavens. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

MON, JUN 3rd

Original Stage

Elbow 21:15–22:45

Fontaines D.C. 19:30–20:30

Julian Baker 17:45–18:45

Glasshouse Presents Holocene 16:15–17:15

Undergrowth Stage

Spritualized 20:30–21:30

Ry X 18:30–19:30

Saint Sister 17:00 18:00

Barnes Courtney 15:45–16:45

Someplace Else x District Stage

Toucan 20:30–21:30

Join Me On The Pines 19:00–20:00

Pillow Queens 18:00–18:45

I Have A Tribe 17:00–17:45

Insideawave 16:00–16:45

Pillow Queens

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 14:00 on Saturday and Sunday, June 1st and 2nd, and at 15:30 on Monday, June 3rd. Last entry to the festival each day is 21:30

How do I get there?

By foot: Pedestrian access is via East Gate, Military Road and West Gate, James St.

By car: There is no parking at the venue. Traffic restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. The nearest public car park is Park Rite Parking Lot at 7 Queen Street, Dublin.

From the West: Off N4 towards Heuston Station

From the North: Off M1 towards Heuston Station

From the South: Off N7 towards Heuston Station

By bus from city centre

Route Nos 40, 123, 13 (every 10-15 min on Friday and Saturday, 20-30 min on Sunday) from Upper O’Connell Street/College Green : take No 40 towards Liffey Valley; 123 towards Walkinstown; 13 towards Grange Castle. Get off at Saint James Hospital bus stop. Please check timetables here: No 40 / No 123 / No13

Route Nos 40, 123, 13 (every 10-15 min on Friday and Saturday, 20-30 min on Sunday) from Upper O'Connell Street/College Green : take No 40 towards Liffey Valley; 123 towards Walkinstown; 13 towards Grange Castle. Get off at Saint James Hospital bus stop. Please check timetables here: No 40 / No 123 / No13

Route No 79/79A (aprox every 15-20 min Friday, Saturday and Sunday), from city centre/Aston Quay, Temple Bar: take 79 towards Spiddal Pk. Get off at Saint John's Road West stop. Please check timetables here: No 79 / 79A

Route No 25A (every 10 min on Friday, 20 min on Saturday, 30 min on Sunday) from city centre/Wellington Quay, Temple Bar: take 25A towards Lucan S.C. Get of at Heuston train station. Please check timetable here: No 25A

From Palmerstown: Take Nos 25A or 66A towards Kilmainham. Please check timetables here: 25A/66A

By train

From Celbridge: exit at Heuston Station; five-minute walk from Heuston Station.

exit at Heuston Station; five-minute walk from Heuston Station. From Maynooth, Greystones, and Balbriggan: go to Connolly Station and then take Luas Red Line towards Saggart to Heuston Station. Please check timetables here: DART

By Luas: Take Red Line from The Point towards Saggart, exit at Heuston station; five-minute walk to East Gate entrance via Military Road. Please check timetable here: Luas

Mobility impaired access: Vehicles with a mobility impaired badge will be permitted to approach the concerts from James Street and Bow Lane where they will be directed via Military Road to the East Gate and from there to the mobility impaired car park. Display of mobility impaired parking sticker in a visible position is necessary. Note: After show vehicles will be held until vehicle curfew is tipped (approximately 30 minutes).

Getting home

By foot: Pedestrian egress will be both East Gate, Military Road and West Gate, South Circular Road.From East Gate to City Centre: Turn to Military Road, turn right to St John’s Road, turn right to quays

Free Bulmers Buses: Free bus after the show will depart from outside the Main gate Military Road on left hand side. It will return into town from 9pm and drop off near Bulmers Forbidden Fruit Night Venues.

By bus to city centre

Route No 40, No 123 , No 13 (every 10-15 min on Friday and Saturday, 20-30 min on Sunday), from Saint James Hospital stop: take bus 40 towards Finglas Village; 123 towards Marino; 13 towards Harristown. Please check timetables here: No 40 / No 123 / No13

Route No 79/79A (every 15-20 min on Friday, Saturday and Sunday): on Saint John's Road West stop take bus 79 towards Aston Quay. Please check timetables here: No 79 / 79A

Route No 25A (every 10 min on Friday, 20 min on Saturday, 30 min on Sunday): Outside Heuston Train Station take bus 25A towards Lucan S.C. Please check timetable here: No 25A

Towards Palmerston: From Kilmainham towards Palmerston take routes 25A or 66A. Please check timetables here: 25A / 66A

By train

Towards Celbridge from Heuston Station.

Towards Connolly Station from Heuston Station (for Maynooth, Greystones, and Balbriggan). Please check timetables here: DART

By Luas: Take Red Line from Heuston Station towards The Point. Please check timetable here: Luas

By taxi: Taxies should come from James Street and Bow Lane. Military Road from Heuston Station will be closed for traffic.After the event, taxi ranks will pick up outside Heuston Station and Kilmainham Gaol.

What’s the security?

No large bags will be permitted to the concert site. Bags A4 size & smaller will be subject to security checks on entry. Those with no bags will be fast tracked into the arena. The following are banned: liquids, illegal drugs, fireworks, drones, professional recording equipment, pets, no smoking in enclosed spaces, no parking at the venue, no re-entry with Day tickets, No wristband tempering

Bar and catering facilities are available; a Challenge 25” policy at bars will be in operation which means anyone who looks 25 years or under can expect to be asked for ID.

Please be respectful of the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham and the locality of Kilmainham which is a residential area. Urinating inside and outside the event premises is Public Order Offence. Person’s seen urinating in public will be permanently removed from festival grounds without warning and will be prosecuted.

What's the weather going to be like?

Saturday: cloudy with sunny spells in the late afternoon, followed by showers later in the evening. Temperatures expected to range form 16 degrees in the afternoon, falling back to around 11 degrees in the evening.

cloudy with sunny spells in the late afternoon, followed by showers later in the evening. Temperatures expected to range form 16 degrees in the afternoon, falling back to around 11 degrees in the evening. Sunday: light clouds and drizzle are expected throughout the afternoon and evening with temperatures of 15 degrees, falling back to about 10 degrees.

light clouds and drizzle are expected throughout the afternoon and evening with temperatures of 15 degrees, falling back to about 10 degrees. Monday: mostly sunny with occasional light clouds and drizzle. Temperatures are expected to be about 14 degrees during the afternoon and evening, followed by a cooler evening of about 10 degrees

mostly sunny with occasional light clouds and drizzle. Temperatures are expected to be about 14 degrees during the afternoon and evening, followed by a cooler evening of about 10 degrees Dress appropriately for the weather – it’s an outdoor event. No large umbrellas allowed, but pocket size is fine

Forbidden Fruit, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin, June 1st-3rd. forbiddenfruit.ie