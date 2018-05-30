Forbidden Fruit festival: everything you need to know

This is it. Summer has arrived in Ireland and to mark this special event, the Forbidden Fruit Festival has added some sunshine to the line-up. The grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Kilmainham, Dublin, will actually look like a Bulmers ad, which is convenient as Bulmers is the official sponsor of the festival.

With some of the biggest names in dance music and hip-hop playing on Saturday and Sunday, and bands of a more indie persuasion wrapping everything up on Monday, Forbidden Fruit has nicely spaced out its acts so there will be no massive cultural clashes. As is tradition, Monday is reserved for those who like to take it easy and the rest of the festival will be pumped up to the nines, with after parties taking place in town for anyone that wants to keep the party going.

Easy to get to and easy to leave, Forbidden Fruit is probably the handiest of festivals to attend, with plenty of public transport dropping you close by. If you already have a ticket or are considering a jaunt to Kilmainham, here’s everything you need to know to make this weekend as stress-free as possible. But be warned, tickets for Saturday and Sunday are flying out the door so don’t be a FOMO.

Are tickets still available?

Yes they are. Three-day tickets and individual day tickets are still available but limited tickets are available for the Saturday and Sunday combo so think quick.

What time does everything kick off?

On Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 2pm and on Monday, they open at 3pm. Last entry to the festival each night is at 9.30pm. The Ticketmaster Box Office will also close at 9.30pm, so no dawdling.

Who should we definitely see?

The line-up is pretty deadly this year and if you manage to catch four or five acts each day, you’ll be doing exceptionally well. While you can check the full line-up at forbiddenfruit.ie, here are our top picks for the weekend:

Saturday: SYLK, Erica Cody, Paul Alwright, Mango & Mathman, Tensnake, Mike D and Justice.

SYLK, Erica Cody, Paul Alwright, Mango & Mathman, Tensnake, Mike D and Justice. Sunday: Katie Laffan, Fehdah, Mount Alaska, Or.La, Floating Points, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Four Tet and Bonobo.

Katie Laffan, Fehdah, Mount Alaska, Or.La, Floating Points, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Four Tet and Bonobo. Monday: Lilla Vargen, Thundercat, Warpaint, Grizzly Bear and The War on Drugs.

How do I get there?

By foot : pedestrian entrances are by East Gate on Military Road and West Gate on James Street.

: pedestrian entrances are by East Gate on Military Road and West Gate on James Street. By Luas: Take the Red Line to Heuston Station which is a five-minute walk to the East Gate entrance on Military Road.

Take the Red Line to Heuston Station which is a five-minute walk to the East Gate entrance on Military Road. By car: There is no parking at the venue and traffic restrictions will be on place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. The nearest car park is Park Rite Parking Lot at 7 Queen Street, Dublin 7. There will be parking available for any cars with a blue badge. If you need to use the disabled car park, make your way to the venue from James Street and Bow Lane. Once you show your blue badge, you will be then directed to the East Gate entrance on Military Road and the disabled car park is located inside the grounds of IMMA, close to the festival.

There is no parking at the venue and traffic restrictions will be on place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. The nearest car park is Park Rite Parking Lot at 7 Queen Street, Dublin 7. There will be parking available for any cars with a blue badge. If you need to use the disabled car park, make your way to the venue from James Street and Bow Lane. Once you show your blue badge, you will be then directed to the East Gate entrance on Military Road and the disabled car park is located inside the grounds of IMMA, close to the festival. By bus: A number of Dublin Bus routes will drop you close to the action. If you are coming from the city centre, the 40, 123, 13 will drop you beside St. James’s Hospital. The 79 and 79A will bring you as far as Saint John’s Road West and the 25A will drop you outside Heuston Station.

A number of Dublin Bus routes will drop you close to the action. If you are coming from the city centre, the 40, 123, 13 will drop you beside St. James’s Hospital. The 79 and 79A will bring you as far as Saint John’s Road West and the 25A will drop you outside Heuston Station. By Bulmers Bus: After the event each night, there will be limited spaces available on the official Bulmers Bus, which will drop you into the city centre.

After the event each night, there will be limited spaces available on the official Bulmers Bus, which will drop you into the city centre. By train: If you are travelling from outside of Dublin, Heuston Station is a five-minute walk from Kilmainham and if you arrive at Connolly Station, you can hop on the Red Luas Line and go as far as the Heuston Station.

If you are travelling from outside of Dublin, Heuston Station is a five-minute walk from Kilmainham and if you arrive at Connolly Station, you can hop on the Red Luas Line and go as far as the Heuston Station. By taxi: Taxis should come from James Street and Bow Lane. After the event each night, taxi ranks will pick up outside Heuston Station and Kilmainham Gaol.

What will the weather be like?

The forecast for the bank holiday weekend is more than promising. Temperatures will average 19 degrees and there’s just a little bit of drizzle forecast. So pack the factor 50 and a hat.

What about security?

No large bags will be permitted into the concert site. Bags A4 size and smaller will be subject to security checks on entry. Anyone without a bag will be fast-tracked into the arena. There will be no re-entry with day tickets so once you’re in, you’re in and if any wristband looks like it has been tampered with, you will not be allowed in.

Banned items and activities include: liquids, large umbrellas, illegal drugs, fireworks, drones, professional recording equipment, pets, smoking in enclosed spaces and parking at the venue. Urinating inside and outside the venue is an offence and anyone seen urinating in public will be removed from festival grounds without warning and will be prosecuted.

Do I need to bring ID?

Yes. The onsite bars and food stalls may ask you for ID.

Are there any after parties planned?

Across the city centre, a number of venues will be hosting official Forbidden Fruit Night after parties where you can catch festival acts performing in more intimate venues. Tickets for the after parties are only available on the festival site and you’ll need your festival wristband to gain entry. There will be an official Bulmers Bus running on Saturday and Sunday night and it will drop people close to these venues. Performers include Idris Elba in Opium, Bonobo in the Button Factory, Hunee, Soichi Terada and Papa Lou in Tengu, Four Tet, Floating Points and Ben UFO playing in Wigwam and Erica Cody and Mango & Mathman playing in The Grand Social.