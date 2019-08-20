Foo Fighters at the RDS: Everything you need to know

Dave Grohl holds a distinctive place in rock history as the founder, 25 years ago, of one of the world’s most successful guitar bands, especially given how quickly that came after the success of his previous group, Nirvana. Some might argue that Foo Fighters’ best days are behind them, but their songs are virtually unbreakable – the combination of melody with guitar has prompted many an air punch at venues around the world – and the band continue to sell out shows pretty much wherever they play.

Who are the support acts?

The British bands Hot Milk and Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes.

When do they play?

At the RDS Arena, in Dublin, on Wednesday. And they’re on stage slightly earlier than you might expect. Hot Milk kick off at 5.45pm, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes follow at 6.45pm, and Foo Fighters take over at 8pm.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5.30pm.

How do I get there – and home again?

Public transport is the best way to get to the RDS. Leave plenty of time to get to and from the venue.

By Dart Lansdowne Road and Sandymount Dart stations are a 10- or 15-minute walk away, depending which entrance of the arena your gig ticket is for. If you’re coming by train from outside Dublin, change from your intercity service at Connolly or Pearse stations. The last Darts of the night leave shortly after 11.30pm.

By bus Take Dublin Bus route 4, 7, 7a or 120 to stop 415, on Pembroke Road, opposite the US embassy. You can also take route 4, 7 or 7a to stop 483, outside 90 Merrion Road, opposite the British embassy.

By car Parking is extremely limited around the RDS, which is in a residential area. The Garda will also be operating a traffic-management plan. So use a car park in central Dublin and come the rest of the way by public transport (or on foot ). AA Roadwatch will have traffic reports. on traffic on your route: www.theaa.ie/roadwatch/newsroom.

Stay up to date The gig organisers recommend downloading the Evntz app for the latest transport information.

Approach routes Follow the red route, and enter the RDS via Simmonscourt Road, if your ticket is for Pitch 1, Anglesea Stand blocks C-E or Grandstand blocks F-J. Follow the yellow route, and enter via Merrion Road, if you have an accessible ticket (for Pitch 2). Follow the blue route, and enter via Anglesea Road, if your ticket is for Pitch 2, Anglesea Stand blocks A-C or Grandstand blocks K-N.

What will they play?

The band vary their set list a bit, but in Glasgow at the weekend they played:

Stacked Actors

The Pretender

Learn to Fly

Run

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Times Like These

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

La Dee Da

Walk

The Boys Are Back in Town/Good Times/Flower of Scotland/Ziggy Stardust/Scar Tissue

Under Pressure

All My Life

I’ll Stick Around

Wheels

Monkey Wrench

Hey, Johnny Park!

Dirty Water

This Is a Call

Best of You

Let There Be Rock

Everlong

Are there any tickets left?

Not when we looked. Ticketmaster.ie may have some resale tickets when you go to check. We wouldn’t advise buying tickets from an unaccredited source.

What’s will security be like?

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. You will not be allowed to bring umbrellas, alcohol (or other food and drink), garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans into the venue.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but not with a professional cameras, or a camera with a detachable lens. So stick to your smartphone. Video cameras and audio recorders, iPads and GoPros are also banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Wednesday is due to be showery in Dublin. The worst of the rain should be over by about 6pm, but there could be a bit more around 9pm. Temperature are likely to be around 16 degrees, cooling down a little later on.