Florian Ross Trio – Strong melody underscores rich sense of purpose

Jazz

In some musicians, eclecticism can seem dilettantish but with Cologne pianist and composer Florian Ross, it’s for real. Though his main instrument is the keyboard, the 42-year-old’s real medium is the group itself, and whether arranging for large ensembles or, as here, writing for trio, there’s always a delight in the craft of putting music together that clearly pulls his ear in many directions. The tracks on Pigs & Fairies veer from acoustic pianism to fusion funk to synthesizer avant-pop, but always with a sense of purpose and an ear for a strong melody. Bassist Dietmar Fuhr and drummer Fabien Arrends adapt admirably to every twist and turn, and much-admired saxophonist Paul Heller adds another layer on two tracks. toypianorecords.de