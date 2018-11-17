Florence drama and three nights of Interpol intrigue

Saturday, November 17

Join Me in the Pines Whelan’s, Dublin 8pm €16.50 whelanslive.com – When he isn’t performing as an integral member of Bell X1, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Geraghty hangs his hat on the hook known as Join Me in the Pines. Previously releasing albums under his own name (2007’s Kill your Darlings, 2009’s The Victory Dance), Geraghty has been beavering away under the umbrella title of JMITP for the past four years. Recent music has provided evidence of a change of direction, however: sombre indie-folk replaced with splashes of funk and pop. A class act, whatever the music. JMITP also play Róisín Dubh, Galway, Saturday, November 24th. Tony Clayton-Lea

Less Than Jake / Reel Big Fish The Button Factory, Dublin €33.50 ticketmaster.ie Also Sun – For those of you that lurked around the Voodoo Lounge, the basement of Eamonn Doran’s and the occasional Thursday in Fibbers circa 2004-2007, this double whammy of ska-punk from Less Than Jake and Reel Big Fish will take you right back. So dust off the chequered Vans, the baggy pants and warm up for a night of nostalgia and skanking. Support on the night comes from California band Suburban Legends. Louise Bruton

The Aces Sound House, Dublin €17.34 ticketmaster.ie – The Aces are a dreamy indie-pop band from Utah and they are Katie Henderson, McKenna Petty and sisters Alisa and Cristal Ramirez. Have just finished up a tour with the Australian pop-punk band Five Seconds of Summer–- an unusual fit but whatever it takes to reach a bigger audience. Their debut 2018 album When My Heart Felt Volcanic deserves a spin before the year is out. Think HAIM meets Say Lou Lou but breezier. LB

Sunday, November 18

Interpol Olympia Theatre Dublin 8pm €50.65 (sold out) ticketmaster.ie Also Mon (sold out)/Tues, same venue – Serious band, serious music. So serious, in fact, that there was a stretch of time when even their most fervent of fans were possibly thinking how much longer the band could dig deep in order to maintain their level of popularity. And yet for all their fretful, post-midnight determination, surely no one was expecting the band’s new album, Marauder, to sound so fresh. The touchstones of Joy Division and The Chameleons are still there but slivers of light and shade push their way through, guiding the music into areas never previously explored. Whatever about the wise musical deviations, three shows at this venue (two of which are sold out) prove that the fanbase remains intact. TCL

Monday, November 19

Florence + Machine 3Arena, Dublin 8pm €50.50 (sold out) ticketmaster.ie – this time 10 years ago, Florence Welch was a ne’er do well singer, songwriter and performer schlepping around small venues in the UK and playing virtually bottom of the bill line-ups in festivals such as Electric Picnic. Here we are now, however, and Flo and her mates (including co-founder member, Isabella Summers, who provides the “Machine” part of the name) can barely contain the drama and celebration. Tracks from the group’s excellent latest album, High as Hope, will be featured throughout, as will better-known songs from her previous three records (2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, 2011’s Ceremonials, and 2009’s Lungs). TCL

Wednesday, November 21

Shame

Shame Tivoli theatre Dublin 8pm €16 ticketmaster.ie – Thankfully, every now and again along comes a band that is all pee and vinegar, a figurative mix that is bound to have interesting consequences not only for the listener but for fans of genuinely exciting music. London’s Shame - a mix of heaving post-punk and classic Britpop - are one of those bands. Their debut album, Songs of Praise, was released at the start of the year and by the summer was elevated to one of the year’s best. Fittingly, Shame return to Dublin to a bigger venue (they played Whelan’s about seven months ago), which means more room to push, shove and generally have a ball. TCL

Homebeat Presents: Lambert & Decker Bello Bar, Dublin €18.50 €21 homebeat.ie – Lambert, the Berlin-based, bemasked, classic pianist, is a regular visitor to these shores, always putting on a spectacular and unpredictable show, and on this trip he’s joined by the American but UK-based vocalist Brookln Dekker as they present songs from their collaborative album We Share Phenomena. Written between Berlin and Nottingham over a series of emails and texts, the process had forged a deep friendship between the two musicians, as well as resulting a beautifully fragile album. LB

Zapho The Grand Social, Dublin €11.25 thegrandsocial.ie Ele Breslin, aka Zapho, is a 25-year-old Dublin that takes the electropop genre and injects lashings of soul into it. Launching her debut single Do Like I Do, which you can listen to on breakingtunes.com/zapho, the BIMM graduate is bringing a full band with her to help kick things off. Over the course of the next year, she intends to roll out a series of songs and music videos to help you get acquainted with her. LB

Free Love (aka Happy Meals) Upstairs in Whelan’s, Dublin €15 whelanslive.com – The Glasgow band previously known as Happy Meals are reintroducing themselves as Free Love, so as not to confused with a different London-based Happy Meals. Made up of Suzanne Rodden and Lewis Cook, Free Love make quirky, utopian electropop music. Their video for Synchronicity sees them playing off the typical 80s music video format (hazy lights, bizarre props), as a nod to their love for the likes of The Human League. This gig should be hella fun. LB

Honne Academy, Dublin 8pm €20 ticketmaster.ie – Hatcher and Clutterbuck might sound like a legal firm straight out of a Charles Dickens’s novel, but James and Andy are having none of that. The two Londoners first met about five years ago to create warm electronic rhythms that was smartly described by The Telegraph as “futuristic soul destined to re-invent baby-making music.” With two well-received albums in the bag (2016’s Warm on a Cold Night, this year’s Love Me/Love Me Not), the duo looks set for more of the same for the foreseeable future. Admiration and respect, that is, not paternity suits. TCL

BARQ. Photograph: Dara Munnis

BARQ Button Factory, Dublin 7pm €10 buttonfactory.ie – Dublin’s BARQ have been jumping up and down with obvious energy for a few years, cleverly negotiating the tricky paths between forging a distinct identity, keeping one eye on commercial appeal, and making sure that broadcast programmers prick up their ears for tunes that fit right into daytime radio play. This gig is the launch platform for their new single, I’m Blaming You, which sees BARQ successfully team up with Diffusion Lab (a Dublin-based collaborative hub focusing on working with hip-hop, soul, R&B acts). Special guests are African desert-influenced group, HAIKU, and funkier-than-funk band, Chief Keegan. TCL

Thursday, November 22

Aidlink for Turkana: David Kitt

Aidlink for Turkana National Concert Hall, Dublin 8pm €35/€30 nch.ie – Founded in 1982, Aidlink is an Irish charity that works in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda to radically improve the day-to-day existence of people living in poverty by building wells, sanitation facilities, and training farmers, with a sharp focus on equal rights for females. The music acts performing separately and joining together to raise funds include Cathy Davey, Wallis Bird, The Pale, David Kitt, and Mundy. Expect a harmonious choir or two to enhance proceedings. TCL

Dar Williams The Workman’s Club, Dublin 8pm €14 theworkmansclub.com – Westchester County singer-songwriter Dar Williams doesn’t often travel to Ireland, so if you have a hankering for the kind of indie folk/pop that makes you think as you hum along, then you’d best get to this gig. With a bit of luck, Williams will have copies of her 2017 book, What I Found in a Thousand Towns (A Traveling Musician’s Guide to Rebuilding America’s Communities – One Coffee Shop, Dog Run, & Open-Mike Night at a Time), the title of which is self-explanatory. Books aside, her most recent album, 2015’s self-released Emerald, sees her once more take ownership of her art with songs that vibrate with honesty and insight. TCL

Friday, November 23

Ellyd

Ellyd The Vintage Room, Workman’s Club, Dublin 8pm €8 theworkmansclub.com – Dublin singer-songwriter EllyD brings a very fruitful year to a close with the launch gig for her recently released single, Sorge. The singer has made serious inroads this year, having graduated from ingénue status to releasing her debut EP, Rise. Aligned with the music, however, is a hard-working approach to honing her performance skills in front of an audience. If you can’t make this gig (although you should, as the intimacy of the venue will enhance appreciation of the music), EllyD will be supporting The Riptide Movement at their Vicar Street show on Saturday, December 1st. One to keep a beady eye on for 2019? TCL

Kindred #2 - Carlton Doom (DJ Set) The Bernard Shaw, Dublin Free thebernardshaw.com – Following the release of his Necrodancer and Dungeon Funk EPs, Northern Irish DJ and producer Carton Doom (Chris Hanna) is making his debut Dublin performance in the Bernard Shaw this weekend. Promising to deliver a very busy set of electro and techno, it’s advised that you “dress to sweat” for this gig so don’t come underprepared. Support on the night comes from Belfast DJ Chris Jones and it all kicks off at 8pm. LB