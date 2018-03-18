Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows

The comedy duo Flight of the Conchords have postponed their upcoming Irish shows after Bret McKenzie was injured falling down stairs.

The two 3Arena shows on March 25th and April 3rd were part of the ‘Flight of the Conchords sing Flight of the Conchords’ tour, the band’s first UK and Ireland tour in more than seven years. Shows in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, and Liverpool have also been postponed.

coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands. -Bret McKenzie



Full Info: https://t.co/WFuKFltCT3 pic.twitter.com/j8WbgRnFBy — FlightoftheConchords (@fotc) March 18, 2018

It was announced Sunday afternoon on the band’s website that the tour would be postponed and rescheduled due to the incident. “Bret and Jemaine are extremely sorry and deeply saddened that they cannot perform for their UK fans, who have waited so patiently.”

Flight of the Conchords tweeted a photo of McKenzie’s arm in a cast with a statement from the musician explaining that due to two broken bones in his hand he will be unable to perform.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury - falling down some stairs. The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands”, he said.

Ticket holders will be contacted shortly about the rescheduling of dates.