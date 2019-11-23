Five folk and traditional gigs to go to this week

Sunday, November 24th

Moya Brennan and Cormac de Barra

Spirit Store, George’s Quay, Dundalk, 8.30pm, €25, spiritstore.ie

Fresh from the high of receiving her Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, Clannad’s Moya Brennan reconnects with her regular collaborator, harpist, Cormac de Barra to revisit material from their new album, Timeless.

Wednesday, November 27th

Both Sides of the Lough

The Dock, St George’s Terrace, Carrick on Shannon, 8pm, €16, thedock.ie

Harper-composer Michael Rooney will premiere a newly commissioned work, in the company of Stephen Doherty, David Doocey, John Joe Kelly and a string quartet led by Niamh Crowley. The culmination of a joint project with Hawk’s Well Theatre Sligo, this concert will celebrate the vibrant musical traditions of both Leitrim and Sligo in a concert that merges traditional and classical communities in both counties.

Thursday, November 28th

Farmleigh Music and Arts Festival

Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park, Dublin, until Sunday, December 1st, farmleigh.ie

As musician-in-residence, composer and founder of the Irish Memory Orchestra, Dave Flynn curates a highly eclectic and jam-packed programme of events over the weekend. Highlights include Stories from the Old World, with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Mick O’Brien and others, while on November 24th, fiddle player Paddy Glackin joins poet Moya Cannon and Dave Flynn on guitar. At the weekend, Theo Dorgan, actors, Stephen Rea and Barry McGovern share billing with The Beckett Guitar Quartet. A ferociously ambitious and visionary mix.

Friday, November 29th

Tír na nÓg

Hot Spot Music Club, Greystones, 8pm, €20/€18, thehotspot.ie

Sonny Condell and Leo O’Kelly have forged a genre that straddles folk, folk-rock and as many other categories as folk fans care to coin. Together they’ve mined such a fine seam, thanks to both their songwriting and the intuitive way in which they play together. Four decades on and the pair show precious little sign of slowing down. Very tasty, highly original music to be savoured long after the gig has ended.

Saturday, November 30th

Harp Ireland Gala Concert

Dublin Castle, Dublin, dublincastle.ie

As our national instrument reaches new heights, being played more extensively than ever before, and with harpist, Laoise Kelly recently named as the 2020 TG4 Traditional Musician of the Year, this gala gathering couldn’t come at a better time. Early Irish harpist, Siobhán Armstrong will be there, along with Chieftains harpist, Triona Marshall and piper, David Power. Then there’s pedal harpist Richard Allen, the aforementioned Kelly, singer Sibéal Ní Chasaide (voice), harpist Cormac de Barra, fiddle player Odhrán Ó Casaide and flute player Éamonn de Barra. The Cruit Éireann, Harp Ireland harp ensemble will perform the premiere of a newly commissioned work Cúige na gCruitirí by harpist/composer, Anne-Marie O’Farrell.