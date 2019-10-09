Fatboy Slim plays Greta Thunberg remix during live show

Fatboy Slim brought the message of climate activist Greta Thunberg to a new audience on Friday night, when he played a remix of her United Nations speech during a live show.

Thunberg’s furious speech to world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit last month was mixed into the dance artist’s 1999 club hit, Right Here, Right Now, during a show in Gateshead.

“People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money,” the 16-year-old is heard saying.

“We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.”

The mash-up first appeared online in September, after musician David Scott made and shared it to images of icebergs melting.

Thunberg, who is now lending her support to the Extinction Rebellion protests, has received numerous celebrity endorsements following the global climate strikes last month.

ABBA musician Bjorn Ulvaeus came out in support of the teenager in a video message last week. The Swedish pop singer said “the patriarchy is pissing in their pants in fear” of Thunberg, noting that she “drives some people, mostly men, crazy”.

Reality star Kim Kardashian yesterday called Thunberg a “brave and amazing young woman” and said she shared her concerns about climate change.