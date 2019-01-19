Fab foursome on tour: This week’s traditional music highlights

Saturday January 19

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Siobhán Miller, Damien Mullane and Anna Massey

Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny 8pm €15/€12 musicnetwork.ie

Also Sunday 20, The Pavilion, Dún Laoghaire; Tuesday 22, National Opera House, Wexford; Wednesday 23, Station House Theatre, Clifden, Co Galway; Thurs 24, St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co Kerry; Friday 25, Ionad Cultúrtha, Ballyvourney, Co Cork

In keeping with their creative approach to supporting collaborations of the musical kind, Music Network’s winter tour is anchored by the magnificent west Kerry singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, who will delve deep into the tradition, in the company of Scottish singer Miller, accordionist Mullane and guitarist and banjo player Massey. Expect a fair smattering of tunes and songs from at home and away from this intriguing foursome.

Tuesday January 22

Letterkenny Trad Week

An Grianán Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co Donegal 8pm €20 angrianan.com

A cracking line-up of artists are wending their way northwest this week. On Tuesday fiddle virtuoso Zoe Conway and guitarist John McIntyre will perform. On Wednesday it’s the turn of Daoirí Farrell, a performer whose blood ’n’ guts performance conjures favourable comparisons with the late Luke Kelly, while on Thursday pipes/flute/fiddle duo Mike McGoldrick and Dezi Donnelly will step into the limelight. Bluegrass outfit Special Consensus round off the week on Friday night. A dynamic programme to celebrate and explore our tradition in its many manifestations.

Wednesday January 23

Temple Bar Tradfest

Various venues, Dublin until Sunday tradfest.ie

The choice of the iconic Raglan Road, covered by an amalgam of artists performing at this year’s Tradfest, and streaming on the festival’s website, sets the tone for this year’s widely eclectic programme. The term “trad” is loosely ascribed to what is in essence a trad/folk/MOR line-up, likely to appeal to a diverse audience. Relative newcomers such as Sive, Loah and Ailbhe Reddy will light a fire under proceedings on Wednesday night to kick off Tradfest, while one of Thursday night’s highlights promises to be Phelim Drew, in a celebration of his father Ronnie and The Dubliners’ legacy in the same quirky venue. Kate Rusby, Cathy Davey, Andy Irvine and Jim Page together represent just a tincture of what is a gargantuan programme, running until the early hours of Monday morning.

Friday January 25

An Góilín Singers Club

The Teachers’ Club, 36 Parnell Square 9pm €3 goilin.com

Máire Ní Chróinín, Éilís Kennedy, Jerry O’Reilly, Fergus Russell, Frank Nugent and Antaine Ó Faracháin lead out on a club night, where all the songs are from the floor. Singers and listeners all welcome, with songs in any language.