Everything you need to know about Another Love Story

Another Love Story isn’t your usual festival. Instead of worrying about what to bring and how big and hectic the festival will be, the beauty of ALS is that you just show up and know that you will be immediately in good hands and even better company.

Set in Killyon Manor, a gorgeous 18th-century house run by Roland and Zoe Purcell, ALS is brought to you by Homebeat’s Emmet Condon, Happenings’ Peter O’Brien and Streetfeast’s Sam Bishop. They bring musicians and artists in Ireland together to create a weekend full of warmth, fun and good vibes. And with a capacity of 600 people, this will certainly be the most intimate and easy-going festival you’ll attend this summer.

The ballroom acts as the main stage and you can see the likes of David Kitt, Ships and Margie Lewis in rather decadent surroundings. There will also be DJ sets from Cian O’ Ciobhain, ELLL, Buffalo Woman’s Tim O’Donovan and DJ Hula Hoops over the course of the weekend. Attention Bebe, who have been a highlight at every ALS, will also be doing an outdoor gig at sundown on Friday evening and, if you’re really lucky, The Shift Shack might deliver more than just a few tunes.

Are tickets still available?

Weekend camping tickets are sold out but keep a close eye on the event’s Facebook page, just in case anyone is selling theirs on. Sunday day tickets (€35 excluding booking fee) are still available to buy.

What’s the camping situation like?

There is just one camping area at Another Love Story and that is the field right in front of the house. Unlike other festivals, you are not fighting for a good camping spot because there’s plenty of room for everyone and it’s just a short stroll from the house and its gardens.

Boutique camping is also available, courtesy of Silk Road tents. You can still purchase pre-pitched bell tents that can accommodate up to eight people.

And tell us. Can we bring our own booze?

You can indeed but there will be a fully-stocked bar onsite as well as a Hendrick’s Bar, if you are gin-inclined.

What else can we do there?

In the Library all weekend long, Young Hearts Run Free will be running a number of talks, including Jim Carroll’s Banter and interviews with Donal Dineen and music video director Bob Gallagher. Nialler9 and Sally Cinnamon will also be recording a live episode of their podcast Loose Joints.

If you need to unwind, you can partake in some early morning yoga. If you want to get revved up, Aoife McElwain will be hosting Sing Along Social and if you want to explore, The Manor Mosey will let you snoop in and around the manor and its surrounding areas.

What time does it kick off at?

The gates open at 6pm on Friday but as we said, the campsite doesn’t become uncomfortably full so if you are rushing from work, take it easy. Everything will be grand. The festival comes to a close at 6pm on Sunday.

How do I get there?

For €18, you can purchase a return ticket for the ALS Love Bus. It leaves Dublin city centre (St Patrick’s Close) on Friday at 6pm and on Sunday 20th August, it will leave Another Love Story at 6pm.

There will be a parking facilities available on site and if you are relying on public transport, get a Bus Éireann bus to Kinnegad, Co Westmeath and if you phone 085-1668066, you can book a taxi from there.

What access facilities have they got?

There will be a wheelchair portaloo onsite and the festival organisers and volunteers will make sure that you find a parking and camping spot that suits your needs. There will be some rough surfaces in and around the site but the entrance to the house is flat.

What about the weather?

We should expect a mild dollop of rain on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon but it’s due to remain dry all day Saturday and the temperature will be a bearable 16 to 19 degrees every day.

And security?

The festival runs on a very simple set of rules and they are:

Don’t go where you are asked not to go.

don’t break anything on purpose (and if you do by accident, no problem, but please tell us).

Don’t steal anything (even just for the craic).

Be nice to your fellow festival goers as if they were guests in your house.

Be respectful of the facilities.