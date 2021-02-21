Enya and The Corrs are superstars, loved around the world. Why not in Ireland?

Ed Power: Country has rarely looked kindly on those who stood out, who dared sing differently

Ed Power

The new-found credibility of Enya and The Corrs tells us a lot about where music is today. Photograph: Isa Foltin/Getty

International musicians are proclaiming their love for Enya, The Corrs and The Cranberries. What do they see in these Irish stars that their own country has missed?

In a different version of 2020 – one we still occasionally catch ourselves dreaming about – the June bank holiday weekend would have seen indie singer Caroline Polachek perform at the Forbidden Fruit festival in Kilmainham in Dublin.

The lights would have gone down, the former Chairlift frontwoman’s celestial vocals soaring above a rumble of depth-charge beats. And finally, she would have unveiled her big surprise.

