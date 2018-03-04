Elton John storms off stage after fan tried to touch him

Elton John stormed off stage after a fan – one of a number who had been invited on to the stage – tried to touch him as he performed.

The singer had invited a group of revellers from the audience on to the stage at his Las Vegas residency show while performing Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting, something he often does.

In a video clip that has circulated online, Sir Elton is seen becoming irritated as one of the fans near his piano repeatedly leans over and tries to touch him and his keyboard.

Sir Elton (70) shouted an expletive at the fan before getting up from his seat and marching off the stage.

The singer said in a statement: “Last night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop.

“He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance.

“I bring fans onstage every evening when we play Saturday Night in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play.

“They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live. This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him.’

After the song finished, and the members of the audience had returned to their seats, Sir Elton came back on stage.

He told the audience, before performing Circle Of Life: “No more coming on stage during Saturday Night, you f***ed it up!”

It is believed the person who tried to touch Sir Elton was swiftly escorted from the venue.

During the Thursday night gig, one concert-goer tweeted: “Holy shit Elton John just stormed the f**k off stage.” – PA