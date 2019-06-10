Elton John at 3Arena, Dublin – Everything you need to know

It is only when you go to an Elton John show that you begin to realise how many of his songs you know very well. With almost 50 years of success under his belt (and more than that number of hit singles), there’s no way you’ll get to hear all of them.

Bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Ireland in a new stage production that he has been on the road since early May, the shows on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12th and 13th, we are informed, will be some of his last in Ireland. Factor in the number of people that will have seen the splendid biopic, Rocketman, and you have a night of pop classics from a master songwriter you will quite likely never forget.

Elton’s farewell tour will have had more than 300 shows across five continents by the time it comes to a close in 2021. If you can’t get to these gigs, he’s back in Ireland next year.

Are there tickets available?

Wednesday is sold out but there are limited tickets available for Thursday on ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What time does everthing kick off?

Doors open at 8pm

How do I get there?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €12) but better to leave the car at home and use the red-line Luas and get off at Point stop, or take Dublin Bus No. 151 to Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue.

What song will Elton John play?

Here’s the set list from Elton John’s concert on June 6th at the Royal Arena, Copenhagen:

Bennie and the Jets

All the Girls Love Alice

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Philadelphia Freedom

Indian Sunset

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Daniel

Believe

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore: Your Song, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

What about security?

Bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains, laser pointers and anything that can be deemed a weapon are prohibited. So pack light to keep the wait in line as short as possible.

Are there any age restrictions?

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Standing is strictly over 14s only.

Accessible tickets

For special needs, please check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline: 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland); 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland & UK); 00353-818-903001 (International)