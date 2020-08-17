Electric Picnic: Share your best and worst festival moments

Mindfield is quiet. The Electric Arena is unplugged. For the first time since Electric Picnic began, in 2004, there will be no music festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, this year.

The Irish Times would like to hear from you about your best and worst Electric Picnic moments down the years.

Was it the bliss of Arcade Fire’s 2005 set? Your marriage in the inflatable church to that person whose name you can’t remember? Your first dip in the lake, rave in the woods or night in a leaky tent? The back massager you made from old bicycle spokes in the Greencrafts area while recovering from a hangover from hell?