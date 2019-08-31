Electric Picnic day two: the sky blazes blue and Stradbally comes back to life

Billie Eilish may have whipped up a storm at Electric Picnic day one. But a different sort of gale force descended during the night. The heavens opened. The wind whipped with the fury of a thousand Hoziers singing at once. And – because this was exactly what the situation required – the guys in the tent next door starting blaring Tiesto at 6am.

The happy news is that the rubbish weather – as it was officially designated by Met Éireann – was merely a blip (albeit a very wet blip that went on all night) Come morning – 1pm as Electric Picnic-goers call it – the sky blazed blue and it was time for a pre-lunch workout.

You think we jest, but as Picnic Saturday got underway it seemed every second performance space hosted a bright and early(ish) exercise class. The Jerry Fish Sideshow tent had, for instance, transformed from Irish rock nostalgia revue to a blazing hot sun of free-form jazzercise (stare too long and you feared your optic nerve might blow).

Similar scenes unfolded at Mindfield, where an impromptu yoga workshop was underway. Even as dozens of attendees mobbed the nearby podcast tent to listen to a man with a plastic bag on his face, other festival-goers – and this really came as a shock to some of us – were able to lie stretched on the ground without immediately falling asleep.

Exercise is fine of course. But there were much more interesting things to do. At Trailer Park, a grown man was sitting at the face-painting stall being done up like a clown (I’d love to bring you further details but I experienced the sudden urge to run to Body & Soul and hide in a seaweed bath). Around the corner a “paint a Prosecco” contest was going on, which involved watercolours, bubbly alcohol and an even bubblier MC.

Francis the goat tucks in on a bright Saturday afternoon at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Dave Meehan

As it was early there wasn’t much music. The 1975, The Strokes (asked one of the older people wandering around trying not to look hungover) and Christine and the Queens were all to come.

Covers artists were, for now, the thing. The Beach Boys were belted out at the Trailer Park. A bonus bag of monkey nuts must meanwhile go to the chap at Body & Soul reprising Gorillaz’s Clint Eastwood using only a guitar, a cowboy hat and bottomless chutzpah.

Planetary focus

Environmentalism is front and centre of Picnic 2019. With thousands of tents left behind last year, there’s a push to convey to attendees that caring for the planet is more than just a slogan.

One of the reminders of what can be achieved with recycling was a perspex-style box made of repurposed clear plastic bottles close to the Electric Arena second stage. This was a source of mild mystery and confusion to one couple, who decided they might like to go inside for a closer look. Quite what they were supposed to do once within, they couldn’t fathom.

“Can we come back if it rains?” asked one (who identified himself to an intrusive passerby only as Carl). His girlfriend shrugged and off they mooched.

If shelter was what was required, they could have done worse than make their way to the Electric Ireland Throwback stage. There, Bonnie Tyler is the big draw over the weekend.

But on Saturday morning, it was a total eclipse of your expectations as retro movie hour unfolded. Matilda, based on Roald Dahl’s heartwarming tale of vicious child neglect, was playing on the screen.

Arranged all around were big comfy mats and deck chairs. You folded yourself into one of the latter, letting Dahl’s deliciously dark view of humanity wash over you. And almost in real time memories of the tent, the rain and the inappropriate techno slipped away.