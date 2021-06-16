Electric Picnic 2021 delayed, with refunds offered to those unable to attend

This year’s Electric Picnic festival has been moved to September 24th-26th instead of the original dates of September 3rd-5th – but will still go ahead, organisers have said.

A statement from the promoter said: “Given the great progress the HSE is making on the vaccine rollout so far, and the recently announced target of having at least 70% of the country fully vaccinated by the end of July, we are still confident that the festival can take place this year.

“That being said, we feel we have a much better chance of that happening by moving the dates back a few weeks to September 24th-26th instead of the original dates of September 3rd-5th.”

“We are as desperate as everyone else to get our industry back up and running, and if moving the festival further back in September helps that dream become a reality then we feel it’s the right decision to make.

“We also understand that this may not suit everyone, and if you cannot make it that weekend then you are entitled to a full refund.

“Everyone in our industry, and the entire country for that matter, needs some sort of hope that the end of this pandemic is in sight. We truly wish that Electric Picnic will be the light at the end of the tunnel and we can welcome you all to Stradbally this year.”