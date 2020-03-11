Electric Picnic 2020: Headliners announced for summer’s biggest music festival
Rage Against the Machine, Snow Patrol and Chemical Brothers to top bill at Stradbally
Electric Picnic 2020: Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine, who are to headline the festival. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Rage Against the Machine, Snow Patrol and The Chemical Brothers have been announced as the headliners for Electric Picnic 2020.
The Irish band Picture This and the Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi have also been confirmed for the music festival, which takes place between September 4th and 6th in Stradbally, Co Laois.
The festival is sold out.
More to follow