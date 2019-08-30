Electric Picnic 2019: Jehovah’s Witnesses, Daniel and Majella, and a Child of Prague

Driving into Stradbally on Friday morning, one is immediately greeted by stand after stand of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They have set up shop at the side of the road, presumably trying to spread the word to the masses descending on the village for Electric Picnic.

Their signs read, “Does God care about you?” If the decidedly meh weather forecast and the grey clouds hanging ominously overhead are anything to go by then the answer is, no, God does not care about us. If he did, he presumably would have arranged for an Indian summer.

As it is, early arrivals are ambling around the festival site in shorts and ponchos, thereby prepared for all eventualities. Flags and bunting are flapping wildly in the gusty wind. In an area sponsored by the mobile-phone company 3, a staff member dutifully dismantles a fluorescent-pink hammock that is swinging wildly from side to side. A good idea in theory, but alas.

Electric Picnic 2019: early arrivals. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Electric Picnic 2019: Laura McClean, from Celbridge, in Co Kildare. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Electric Picnic 2019: Darragh Corcoran, from Wexford. Photograph: Dave Meehan

At lunchtime much of the site has yet to open to the public. The area in front of the main stage is populated only by tractors and people wearing high-vis vests. The Body & Soul area is still a work in progress. The carousels are stationary, and queues for the chip vans are nonexistent. This is the quiet before the storm.

From a distance you can hear a plaintive wail. “I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road,” they sing. The voice belongs to Gavin James, who is in the middle of a soundcheck at the Today FM SoundGarden for an audience of assorted festival staff and emergency personnel. After a solid rendition of his hit single Always, he asks, “Any requests?”

Ireland. We had this little lad up here working overtime for the weekend. Can't wait to play @EPfestival tonight, it's so good to be home 🇮🇪🖤 pic.twitter.com/12HPUmL0Dz — Hozier (@Hozier) 30 August 2019

At the main campsites the party has started. “It’s like day two of a festival already,” one woman, whose name is Tess Burke, says. Outside the Festival Ink tent youngsters gather to have temporary tattoos stencilled on to their bodies. Their options include everything from a shamrock to the Playboy bunny. “Get a butterfly on your lower back in case you pull!” one young man can be overheard telling his friend.

Near the entrance to Trenchtown a food vendor from the Fryer Engine – slogan: “Mucking fagic festival food” – is handing out samples to passersby. “Do you want a battered chip?” he asks before thrusting a small bag of battered chips into my hands. The Fryer Engine specialises in drunken delicacies like deep-fried Mars bars and deep-fried Creme Eggs. The battered chips are delicious even when you’re sober.

Electric Picnic 2019: Aisling Heeran, from Lucan, in Co Dublin, and Abigail Walker. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Electric Picnic 2019. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Electric Picnic 2019. Photograph: Dave Meehan

At Trailer Park, Gráinne Kavanagh and Hayley Stuart from Waterford are putting the finishing touches to their caravan. “We’re here in the Vaniel O’Donnell Experience,” says Kavanagh. “It’s basically an immersive Daniel O’Donnell superfan experience.”

Inside is an assortment of O’Donnell paraphernalia; outside is a life-size cut-out of Daniel and Majella for punters to pose with. They have planned a series of O’Donnell-themed activities for the weekend, including karaoke, quizzes, screenings of his concerts, and a Daniel disco. It is the culmination of three months’ labour.

“It was just a big joke, really,” Stuart says. “It just spiralled out of control, and now we have a caravan full of him. It has been a summer full of Daniel.”

The conditions for the festival may not be ideal, but there is still a glimmer of hope. At midday Hozier tweets, “We had this little lad up here working overtime for the weekend,” alongside a photograph of a miniature Child of Prague.

Are you there, God? It’s us, the Electric Picnickers. If you care about us, now would be a great time to show it.