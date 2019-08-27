Electric Picnic 2019 exclusive: Electric Arena stage times revealed

Electric Picnic, which kicks off on Friday, has revealed the next batch of stage times for this year’s festival. We’ll have more exclusive running-order details tomorrow.

FRIDAY

Electric Arena

10.30pm James Blake

8.45pm Jarvis Cocker introducing Jarv Is

7.15pm Miles Kane

6pm Toucan

Theatre of Food main stage

7pm Jack Crotty: Meat and Two Vegans

6pm Susan Steele: SeaSons

5.15pm Lily Ramirez-Foran: Too Hot to Handle

4.30pm Bean and Goose: Chocolate Horchata

Theatre of Food: Workshop Fringe

5pm Gulp 5.0: The Science behind Mindful Eating

4pm Karan Mittal (Ananda): Indian Heritage Chapatti and Curry Masterclass

3pm Jane Russell: Make Your Own Sausages with Kenwood

Theatre of Food: Drinks Theatre

6pm Edward Dillon Show, featuring Bacardi, Slane Whiskey and Hennessy Cognac

5.30pm Paul Lambert: Tantalising Tipples

5pm Ronan Farrell: Alternative Packaging for Wine

Theatre of Food: Garden stage

5.30pm Martin Shanahan: Seafood on the Big Green Egg

4pm Big Green Egg Masterclass with All Alfresco

Mindfield: Leviathan stage

6pm The Waterford Whispers News Story, hosted by Dr Günther Grun

5pm The Doris/Magee Decade: A Film Retrospective

2pm Salon du Chat

Mindfield: The Word stage

7.30-11pm Southwest UK Hip Hop and Grime Collective Present: Joe Burn (reggae-influenced hip hop and grime), L Plate (hip hop and grime MC), Detax (rapper and producer), Pupils of the Clock (rap and hip hop)

6.30pm Graham Smyth (RTÉ presenter discusses the art of sampling)

6pm Hanway (A musical shapeshifter from New York city)

5pm The Original Eagle Hunters of Khazakstan (spoken word, song and dance)

4pm Island Key

SATURDAY

Electric Picnic 2019: Metronomy play the Electric Arena on Saturday at 8.15pm. Photograph: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Electric Arena

11.30pm Four Tet

9.45pm Richie Hawtin

8.15pm Metronomy

7pm Charli XCX

5.45pm Freya Ridings

4.30pm Otherkin

3.15pm Lyra

2.15pm Aimée

Cosby Tent

11pm Sons of Kemet

9.30pm Yves Tumor

8pm Viagra Boys

6.30pm girl in red

5.15pm Biig Piig

4.05pm Silverbacks

3pm The Clockworks

2pm Isaac Butler

1pm Happyalone

Theatre of Food main stage

5.15pm Brian Donnelly: BiaRebel Ramen

4.30pm The Cupcake Bloke: Guess Who’s Brack

3.45pm Brian McDermott: Taste Donegal

3pm Holly White: Making Plant-Based Practical

2.15pm Jack O’Keeffe: Notorious PIG.

13.30pm Erica and Conor Drum: Cheese Us!

12.45pm Sinéad Delahunty: Brunch with Delalicious

Theatre of Food: Workshop Fringe

6.30pm Fionnuala Harkin of Wines Direct: Wine, Wit and Wisdom

5.15pm The Mindful Farmer: Being Mindful in a Minefield World

4pm Kevin O’Toole and Sham Hanifa: A Mindful Approach to Eating

2.30pm 4Hands Food Studio: Sprouting Workshop

1pm Aileen Cox Blundell: Baby-Led Feeding

Theatre of Food: Drinks Theatre

5.30pm 4Hands Food Workshop: Making Kombucha and Ginger Beer

3.30pm Edward Dillon Show, featuring Bacardi, Slane Whiskey and Hennessy Cognac

2.30pm Lynne Coyle MW: Rosé Wine Styles

1.30pm Oisin Davis: The Virgin Mary Bar and Alcohol-Free Drinks

12.30pm Elaine Cullen and Birgitta Hedin Curtin: Moët & Smoked Salmon

Theatre of Food: Garden stage

4.30pm Big Green Egg Masterclass with All Alfresco

4pm Kwanghi Chan: Asian-style Tomahawk Steak and Smoked Aubergine on the Big Green Egg

2pm Caitlin Ruth Food Truck: Sustainable Food Truck Classics (classes run through the afternoon, limited space, so first come first served)

Mindfield: Manifesto stage

7pm-8.30pm The Unelectables

5.30pm To Be Transhuman: Cork-born Joanne O’Riordan, born without arms or legs, is one of seven people in the world with tetra-amelia syndrome. Mark O’Connell is the author of To Be a Machine. They join TCD biochemistry professor Luke O’Neill to welcome cyborgism into our world.

4.30pm To be announced

3pm The Consequences of Manipulation: Blindboy Boatclub talks to the renowned TV writer and producer John Lloyd (QI, Blackadder, Spitting Image) about television, comedy, the morality of ads and mental health.

2pm Philip King with Very Special Musical Guest

1pm Notes from an Apocalypse: A Personal Journey to the End of the World and Back: Mark O’Connell in conversation with Dr Niamh Shaw

Mindfield: Leviathan stage

8.30-10pm The Metabollix

6.45pm Leviathan: Climate Emergency – Real Solutions Now, hosted by David McWilliams

5.15pm History Ireland Hedge School: The Emergency – 80 Years On

4pm Amnesty Hour: Welcoming Communities – A New Way to Welcome Refugees, hosted by Colm O’Gorman with Razan Ibrahim and Fiona Finn

2.30pm EUandMe presents Brilliant Innovation, hosted by Dearbhail McDonald

1.15pm Irish Research Council presents The Lives of Others: Populists & the Fear of “Others” – Dr Sindy Joyce and Martin Beanz Warde, hosted by Jennifer O’Connell

11am Salon du Chat

Mindfield: Theatre stage

4.30pm Fionntán Larney and Dominic O’Brien: Beat

3pm Word Up Collective: Emmet O’Brien and Guests

1.30pm Breadline Collective: Well That’s What I Heard

Noon Choy Ping Clarke-Ng: Where Are You From?

Mindfield: The Word stage

11pm Backroad Smokers Club (funk, jazz and psychedelic rock)

10pm Good Man Sheila (festival favourites and nonstop dance masters)

9pm Bobby and the Blunts (funk/punk and full-on rock)

8pm The Clare Sands Band (eclectic and energetic, funky fusion music)

7pm Hussy Hicks (Australian band running the gamut of musical genres, incorporating blues, folk, gypsy, alt country and soul)

6.30pm Áine Tyrrell (Australia-based Irish singer whose music is a call to arms)

5.45pm Matt McManamon (formerly of The Dead 60s and The Specials)

5pm The Con Murphy Band (Irish indie/folk singer-songwriter)

4pm Juicebox Comedy Club (Aidan Shields MC, Joe Dowlin, Richie Sheehy, Andrew Gilmore)

3pm Cúirt festival presents Slam Showcase

2pm Amusings (comedy, poetry and spoken word)

1pm Poetry and Words (featuring the Pheonix Fire Collective and Niall Ó Mainín)

Noon The Galway Ukers (ukulele band playing your favourite songs to ease hangovers)

11am The Storytellers Session (featuring Candlelight Tales)

Mindfield: Ah, Hear! podcast stage

5pm The David McWilliams Podcast

3.55pm The Laughs of Your Life, with Doireann Garrihy and her guest Blindboy Boatclub

2.30pm Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde of West Cork podcast

1.15pm Second Captains: The Player’s Chair, with Richie Sadlier

Noon The Blindboy Podcast

SUNDAY

Electric Picnic 2019: Róisín Murphy plays the Electric Arena on Sunday at 7.30pm. Photograph: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Electric Arena

10.30pm The Streets

9.15pm J Hus

7.30pm Róisín Murphy

6pm Johnny Marr

4.45pm Sam Fender

3.30pm King Kong Kompany

2pm Fangclub

Cosby Tent

11pm Courtney Barnett

9.30pm Parquet Courts

8.15pm Bodega

7pm Sasami

5.45pm Sea Girls

4.30pm Cavetown

3.30pm The Wha

2.30pm Declan J Donavan

Theatre of Food main stage

5.15pm Ruth O of Cornude: Pimp Your Popcorn

4.30pm Chad Byrne and Jonny Davison: Chef CoLab Sausage Showdown

3.45pm JR Ryall: Make Bread, Butter and Jam from Scratch

1.30pm Charity EPic Disco Drunch (sold out)

Theatre of Food: Workshop Fringe

FeedBack: A series of talks and discussions led by Food Heroes

5pm FeedBack Discussion

4.45pm Goat Ireland: Sustainable Farming

4.30pm Feast: Education in Food

4.15pm Sean Ferguson: Beach Clean Champion

4pm Conor Spacey: Forget Food Waste

Theatre of Food: Drinks Theatre

4pm Edward Dillon Show, featuring Bacardi, Slane Whiskey and Hennessy Cognac

3.30pm Majken Bech: Aimsir Juices and Drinks

3pm Whelehan Wines: Matching Wine with Street Food and Barbecue flavours

2.30pm Bryan McCarthy and Friends: The Single Field Cocktail

Theatre of Food: Garden stage

3.30pm Leslie Williams: The Perfect Barbecue Steak Masterclass, cooked on the Big Green Egg

2.30pm Matching Wine with Street Food and Barbecue Flavours, featuring Whelehan Wines, Caitlin Ruth Food Truck, Big Green Egg and Achill Lamb

1.30pm JP McMahon: Shellfish and Seaweed on the Big Green Egg

Mindfield: Manifesto stage

5.30-9pm Special guest musical performances

4.30pm Humanology: Our Amazing Existence – Prof Luke O’Neill in conversation with Dr Niamh Shaw

3.30pm Our Fragile Selves: Sinéad Gleeson (Constellations) and Emilie Pine (Notes to Self) discuss the inspiration behind their breathtaking essay collections with the comedian and activist Tara Flynn

2.30pm Paul Howard/Ross O’Carroll-Kelly’s South Dublin Guide to Electric Picnic, with David McWilliams

1.30pm The World’s Worst Book Launch: Dr Günther Grun (of the Deutsche Bundesbank) and Saul Tillock (a first-time mystery novelist with a poor grasp of the form) fumble their way through a painful evening. Brought to you by the comedians Barry Murphy and Paul Tylak.

12.30pm The Strange World of Me: Animals in the House – Cathy Davey in conversation with Neil Hannon. Davey rescues horses, and dogs and goats and donkeys and pigs and anything that grunts or snorts that she finds in pain. She talks about this peculiar form of madness that diverts her from her music. In conversation with her partner, of The Divine Comedy.

Mindfield: Leviathan stage

8.30-10pm The Metabollix

6.45pm Leviathan: Look Left – The Global Future of Left-Wing Politics, with Eamon McCann, Goretti Horgan and Rachael Prendergast Spollen

5.15pm History Ireland Hedge School: Censorship in Ireland – Then and Now

4pm Paddy Cullivan: The Joy of Brex

2.30pm EUandMe presents Climate Consciousness, hosted by Jennifer O’Connell

1.15pm Miriam’s Sunday Brunch: Miriam O’Callaghan with Dearbhail McDonald, Donie O’Sullivan and Fiona Hyde

11am-1pm Salon du Chat

Mindfield: Theatre stage

4.30pm Natalya O’Flaherty: More Than Words

3pm Awake and Sing: Hue and Cry

1.30pm One Two One Two: Everything I Do

Noon Fionn Foley: Brendan Galileo for Europe

Mindfield: The Word stage

10-11pm Ruaile Buaile (twisted trad band)

9pm Cronin (“Cooler than a refrigerated polar bear” – Hot Press)

8.30pm Distant Sons (winding down the weekend with some cool classics)

7pm Tonic House Collective Presents Good Strangers and Jeff’s Mancave

6pm Alp Luachra (Irish trad fused with rock, covering a variety of Irish classics)

5pm The Mullingar Fleadh Cheoil 2020 Music Group

4pm Juicebox Comedy Club (Aidan Shields MC, Kevin O’Sullivan, John Spillane, Danny Ryan)

3pm Poetry in Motion (featuring Lewis Kenny, Colm Keegan and Roxanna nic Liam)

2pm The Wordsmiths (featuring Sheila Ryder, Peter Doran and Stephen Murphy)

1pm Fia Rua

Noon The Galway Ukers (ukulele band playing your favourite songs to ease hangovers)

11am The Story Tellers Session (featuring Steve Lally and Miss Paula Flynn)

Mindfield: Ah, Hear! podcast stage

5pm Phoning It In, with special guests

3.45pm It Galz, with Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton

2.30pm The Alison Spittle Show

1.15pm United Ireland, with Una Mullally and Andrea Horan

Noon The Blindboy Podcast, with Jason Byrne