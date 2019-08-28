Electric Picnic 2019: Comedy and Salty Dog stage times revealed

Electric Picnic, which kicks off on Friday, has revealed the final batch of stage times for this year’s festival, ranging from Foil Arms and Hog in the comedy tent to Mango x Mathman in Trenchtown.

THURSDAY

Salty Dog stage

10.30pm-midnight Mo Kelly (DJ set)

9.40pm Montauk Hotel

8.30pm Vulpynes

7.30pm Carron

FRIDAY

Salty Dog stage

2.50am-4am Transformer by the Salty Dog No Stars

1am Secret guests

11.30pm Khartoum

10.05pm Stefan Murphy and the Athletes of Soul

8.30pm The Uproot Hootenanny

7.05pm Waiting for Smith

5.40pm These Charming Men

4.35pm The Roadhouse Doors

3.30pm Brian Whittington

2.20pm Cherym

1.10pm Secret guests

Noon Electric Wednesday

Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow

2-4am The Kilo 1977

Midnight Bon Voyage featuring Shamon Cassette and Arveene

11pm Carnival fire show featuring Terri Fierce + Family

9pm Se7en Inch Collective

7.30pm DJ Mattie B

6pm Will de Burca

Trailer Park

1.05-3.30am Spinster DJs

11.40pm Cooks But We’re Chefs

10.15pm Loosysmokes

9pm Shogunz of Stank

7.45pm Panik Attacks

6.30pm Henry Earnest

5.15pm Harvest: A Tribute to Neil Young

4pm Montauk Hotel

2.45pm A Great Quiet

1.25pm Galway Street Club

Noon Code of Behaviour Brass Band

Terminus dance arena

10.30pm-midnight Amelie Lens

9pm Kettama

Global Green Village Hall

2.15-4am Mo Kelly (DJ set)

12.30-2am RobotRock

Trenchtown: Kingston 12 Arena (main stage)

2.30am Bazza Ranks x Dynamite MC

12.20am DJ Wax

11.40pm Adrian Lenz

10pm Jigzzsaw

8.30pm The Rebel Souls

7.15pm Boss Sound Manifesto

6pm Jameire

4pm DJ Mog Y

Trenchtown: Afrikaya

10pm Lex Woo

8pm Easy Yves

6pm Baz Hickey

4pm MC Little Tree

2pm Selective Sounds

Noon Oi Oi Sound

Trenchtown: Treasure Beach

Midnight Sibh C

10pm Lady Michelle

8pm Miss Scotty

6pm DJ Blazehitta

4pm DJ Nigel Woods

2pm DJ Defensive Mix Up

Noon DJ Dodgy

11am One World Sound

9am Will Softly

SATURDAY

Comedy tent

8.15pm-9pm Foil Arms and Hog

7.40pm Lords of Strut

7.05pm Deirdre O’Kane

6.35pm Danny O’Brien

6pm Ardal O’Hanlon

5.30pm Paul Currie

5.05pm John Lynn

4.45pm Joe Rooney

4.10pm Abandoman

3.45pm Gearóid Farrelly

3.20pm Maisie Adam

3pm Ger Staunton

2.40pm Naomi Cooper

2.20pm Connor Drumm

2pm Colin Chadwick

1.30pm Paul Marsh

1.15pm MC Karl Spain

Salty Dog stage

2.50-4am Otherkin

1am RSAG

11.30pm Kormac

10.05pm Pillow Queens

8.30pm Shogunz of Stank

7.05pm Secret guests

6pm Porcelain Hill

4.50pm Nealo

3.40pm Badhands

2.25pm Amy Montgomery

1.10pm Ojo

Noon Amber and the Bear

Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow

Midnight-4am Sideshow disco/Mother DJs

11pm The Frank & Walters

10pm Sack

9pm Home Brew

7.40pm The Academic

6.40pm Powpig

5.40pm San Patricio Mariachi Band

4.40pm Crow Black Chicken

3.40pm Underscore Orchestra

2.50pm Jack O’Rourke

2pm Join Me in the Pines

1.10pm Odd Morris

12.20pm Martian Subculture

11am Breathe with the Beat (House of Yoga)

Terminus dance arena

10.30pm-midnight Maceo Plex

9pm Mella Dee

7.45pm DJ Seinfeld

6.45pm Kneecap

5pm The 2 Johnnies

Trailer Park

11.40pm Telephones

10.15pm Loosysmokes

9pm Interskalactic

7.45pm Khartoum

6.40pm Luna Boys

5.30pm CC Brez

4.20pm The Roadhouse Doors

3.30pm Special guests

2.30pm The Pearly Whites

1.15pm Bootleg Beach Boys

Noon The Lunatics and guests

Global Green Village Hall

2.30-4am Conor Fahy (DJ)

1am The Rebellion (DJ)

8-8.40pm Kyoto Love Hotel

7pm Kastane

6pm OfficeCoffee

5pm Basciville

4pm Dashoda

3pm Abbacaxi

2pm Meghan Murray

Trenchtown: Kingston 12 Arena (main stage)

2.30am Sim Simma Soundsystem

1.20am Mango x Mathman

12.30am Outsider YP

11.20pm Ruckus FX

9.50pm The Skatuesques

8pm Yankari

6.20pm The Light Runners

4pm Ska Patrol

2pm DJ Grillz x DJ Chedder (Taboo Cork)

Trenchtown: Afrikaya

10pm Rootsman Wurzel

9.15pm Inike

8.20pm Berracah Kisia

7pm Will Softly Afrobeat Set

4pm 3 Little Birds

2pm Lavosti x Dreadzilla

Noon Oi Oi Sound

Trenchtown: Treasure Beach

Midnight Jason Rootical

10pm Dr. Reggae Richie

8pm DJ Defensive Mix Up

6.30pm DJ Nigel Woods

4.30pm DJ Blazehitta

3.30pm Treasure Beach Collective

3pm Hot Sauce Dance It Up

1pm One World Sound

11am DJ Slick Normal

9am DJ Dodgy

SUNDAY

Comedy tent

8.15-9pm David O’Doherty

7.35pm Daniel Sloss

7pm Jason Byrne

6.30pm Bernard O’Shea

6pm Kai Humphries

5.30pm Fred Cooke

5pm Tony Cantwell

4.35pm Kevin McGahern

4.10pm Julie Jay

3.45pm Ryan Cullen

3.25pm Aoife Dooley

3.05pm Anna Clifford

2.35pm Bernard Casey

2.20pm Mark O’Keefe

2pm Shane Clifford

1.30pm John Colleary

1.15pm MC Karl Spain

Salty Dog stage

3-4am Moxie

1.40am Meltybrains?

12.10am Cathy Davey

10.45pm Touts

9.20pm The Wha

7.55pm The Scratch

6.30pm Cooks But We’re Chefs

5.15pm Autre Monde

4.35pm Sinéad O’Brien

3.30pm Jinx Lennon

2.20pm Bicurious

1.10pm State Lights

Noon Galway Street Club

Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow

Midnight-2am Sideshow disco/“End of the World party”/The Kilo 1977

11pm Very loud special guests

9.40pm Ajo Arkestra

8.20pm Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow Band and An Emotional Fish

7.20pm Kid Karate

6.20pm Somebody’s Child

5.20pm The Pale

4.30pm Black Bank Folk

3.40pm Classic Yellow

2.50pm Clare Sands

2pm Wolff

1.10pm Lilac

12.20pm Sparkle

11.20am Wobbly Circus workshop

Terminus dance arena

11pm-midnight Kölsch

9.30pm Fjaak (Live)

8pm Rebüke

6.30pm Eve

Trailer Park

12.30-1.30am Trenchuria

11.10pm TPM

9.50pm Loosysmokes

8.25pm prYmary colours

7.10pm Strange Attractor

5.55pm Junk Kouture

4.40pm Dublin Gospel Choir

3.25pm Ojo

2.15pm Underscore Orkestra

1.05pm Trinitones and Dublin Ukelele Collective

12.25pm InBetween Honey

11.45am Opal Lights

Global Green village hall

Midnight-3.30am Closing party

9pm Disrupt

8pm Kiruu

7pm jarjarjr

5.50pm Special guest

4.30pm SpeakEATsy: A People’s Dialogue

3.50pm NibZz

3pm Zamo Riffman

2pm Airbourne Sphinge

Trenchtown: Kingston 12 Arena (main stage)

2am Cian Finn

12.50am Stevie G x Hot Sauce Dance Crew featuring Celaviedmai x Kellzy Boy

11.30pm Natty Wailer

10pm Keltic Possee featuring Lavosti

8.40pm The Skalps

7pm The Clandestinos

5.30pm Skazoo Allstars

4.45pm Bevin Rimson

2.30pm Jon Pierce

Trenchtown: Afrikaya

10pm The Electric Caravan

8pm DJ Wally/Phil One/Black MC

6pm DJ Kali

4pm Selective Sounds

2pm DJ Slick Normal

Noon Oi Oi Sound

Trenchtown: Treasure Beach

10pm Treasure Beach Collective

8pm Jay Sharp

5pm 3 Little Birds

3pm DJ Dodgy

1pm One World Sound

11am DJ Will Softly x DJ Slick Normal

9am Sibh C