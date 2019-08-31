Electric Picnic 2019: Best gigs of the weekend so far

THE 1975: STAR OF SATURDAY NIGHT

Main stage

★★★★☆

In recent years, The 1975 have established themselves as some of the most compelling commentators on the present state of the world.

Their Electric Picnic set kicks with their new song People. Sonically, it’s an abrasive number at odds with the lush synth pop they’re best known for. The song is intended to serve as a call to arms to young people to wake the hell up and bloody do something. You have our attention, lads. Continue.

Normal service quickly resumes and the audience is treated to some of their signature hits, including It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You) and I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes).

Politics are never far away, though. “We need to band together not just to fight the rise of the right wing, but to not get set on fire,” frontman Matty Healy tells the crowd. At one point, they broadcast a message from climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Later, they perform last year’s Love It If We Made It. The song is a sort of modern-day We Didn’t Start the Fire, which references everything from Donald Trump’s tweets to the refugee crisis. It’s one of the night’s standouts.

That’s not to say it’s preachy. In fact, there’s something endearing about how sincere it all is and it’s difficult not to get swept up in the swoonworthy saxophone solos.

Visually speaking, this is a technicolour feast that never overwhelms the show. Think neon lights and busy backdrops. The true star of the night, however, is Matty Healy. As a frontman, he’s second to none, as liable to make a self-deprecating remark as he is to thrust his hips without making you feel scarlet for him. “We’re the greatest rock band in the world and we’re not even a rock band,” he tells the crowd. And you know what? You almost believe him. Amy O’Connor

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS: ‘STAY FREAKY, MY FRIENDS’

Main stage

★★★★☆

Fresh from making a cameo at Charli XCX’s show, Christine and the Queens skedaddles over to the main arena for her own set. One of the most eagerly anticipated acts of the weekend, her set coincides with when many punters depart to line their stomachs for the long night ahead, meaning it’s not as packed as one might expect.

Nonetheless, she pulls out all the stops. Unlike the guitar-strapped singer-songwriters who have taken to the same stage this weekend, Christine and The Queens doesn’t scrimp when it comes to showmanship. Confetti, pyrotechnics, dance breaks – it’s all here. The songstress performs songs like Tilted and Doesn’t Matter accompanied by a troupe of dancer performing intricate choreography worthy of Bob Fosse. At times, it’s like watching a minimalist stage musical.

It’s a standout show from an utterly singular performer. Intense, earnest, sultry, captivating – Chris is all of the above.

During the set, she notes that it’s the final date of her tour. It’s bittersweet that more aren’t here to see her off, but she can be satisfied that the show will live long in the memories of those who witnessed it. Her parting words to the audience? “Stay freaky, my friends. Hard times, stay freaky.” Amy O’Connor

CHARLI XCX

Main stage

★★★★★

Charli XCX is joined by Héloïse Letissier, aka Christine and the Queens, during her Electric Arena set at Electric Picnic 2019. Photograph: Dave Meehan for The Irish Times

Charli XCX struts out on stage wearing an all-black ensemble and looking like she’s starring in a reboot of The Matrix. Far from making niceties, she immediately implores the crowd to “make some f**king noise” and breaks into the anthemic Blame It On Your Love, followed by I Love It.

There is an urgency to her set and it soon becomes clear why as she welcomes Héloïse Letissier, aka Christine and the Queens, to perform their recent duet Gone. Watching the pair vibe and bounce off each other is something akin to pop nirvana. Some artists might struggle to follow up such a moment but Charli XCX has the crowd in the palm of her hand. She cycles through hits – Fancy, Boys and 1999. Thrillingly, she performs a cover of Wannabe, fitting given Charl XCX exudes the same sass and mischief the Spice Girls once did.

It’s a perfectly pitched pop set and a reminder of Charli XCX’s credentials as both a performer and songwriter. The crowd laps it up and they show their appreciation by sticking everything from their middle fingers to their phone torches in the air. Everyone leaves buzzed and hyped for a wild Saturday night. Job done.

Amy O’Connor

BONNIE TYLER: AN ARM-WAVING NOSTALGIA-GASM

Electric Ireland Throwback stage

★★★☆☆

Bonnie Tyler playing on the Throwback stage at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Dave Meehan for The Irish Times

“Are you here for Bonnie?,” the woman sitting beside me enquires. “Who else would I be here for?,” I lie with a casual ‘where else would I be?’ laugh. For the first time in my life I am high-fived at a Bonnie Tyler gig.

There is an awful lot to be said for nostalgia, however, and how people connect with it. Yet the recognition factor of certain kinds of music seems to carry more carefree emotional weight than anything else, which is why there is more unconditional love here for Tyler than many other pop stars of her era. For decades, she has kept her bib clean, so to speak, and is the owner (the songwriter, Jim Steinman, notwithstanding) of the classic pop power ballad Total Eclipse of the Heart. It takes a while to get to this song; a preamble of cover versions, lesser hits (including It’s a Heartache), and showbiz stories pass the time.

When …Eclipse… arrives, however, there’s a massed legs akimbo, arm-waving nostalgia-based orgasm, with Tyler’s threateningly husky voice overthrown by thousands of people that are, unquestionably, here for Bonnie. High-fives all round. Tony Clayton-Lea

INHALER MAKE THEIR OWN NOISE

Rankin’s Wood

★★★★☆

Using Pink Floyd’s Breathe as the intro music prior to setting foot on stage may not have been the most subtle move on the part of Inhaler, but if any Irish band needs to make an impression, a connection, it is this one. They need to do so in order to dissociate themselves from a fact of birth (lead singer Eli Hewson is Bono’s son), and any perception of a helping hand.

Truth is, Hewson and his four friends make a really good fist of marking their own territory – the music is remarkably well structured rock/pop that, wisely, owes little or no debt to lineage. The good news is it’s so early in the band’s development that - unless fate determines otherwise - they can only get better and even more individual. And look how far Inhaler have come in the past 12 months. At EP last year, they played a very small tent. This year, with just themselves to thank, they pulled a really good gig out of the bag in a sizeable space. Main stage for year three? Don’t bet against it. Tony Clayton-Lea

JESSICA PRATT: A FRISSON OF FREAK-FOLK

Body & Soul main stage

★★★☆☆

The sun shines, the breeze wafts, laughter ripples, and US singer and songwriter Jessica Pratt is making sure the afternoon vibe in this corner of the Electric Picnic landscape sticks securely to the program. Away from the currently subdued circle of Hades that is the main arena area, Body & Soul continues its quality schedule with a performer that at least four people around me have never heard of. By the close of the short set, word on the grassy knoll is that whenever Pratt returns to Ireland at least four new converts will go to see her.

It isn’t difficult to see why. From San Francisco, she has had been writing songs since she was a teenager; more than years later, Pratt has effortlessly developed into a considered singer-songwriter that adds to her balmy West Coast sensibility a frisson of freak-folk.

It is perfectly in line with the afternoon that’s in it, yet the festival atmosphere is such that – much like the breeze – audience attention too-easily drifts. No fault of Pratt’s, of course, but you sense a more contained, attentive crowd would have worked much better for her. Really good, nonetheless. Amy O’Connor

SCARY ÉIRE PARTY LIKE IT’S 1991

Salty Dog stage

★★★★☆

Every generation likes to believe that it got there first. That’s certainly true of Ireland and hip hop. The country is surfing a swell of exciting new rhymers and producers (and some controversial ones too: search Twitter for Versatile and then take cover).

But there was life in Irish rap before Gen Z dropped its first mixtape. Here to remind us with an Electric Picnic reunion are Dublin-Tullamore crew Scary Éire. Years – decades actually – before it was fashionable to rhyme in a semi-Irish accent, the group put the genre here on the map as the first Irish hip hop outfit to sign to a major label (and to play arenas, which they did supporting U2).

They were ferocious value as they stormed the Salty Dog at 1am. It turns out that a pirate-themed stage deep in the County Laois woods is the perfect backdrop for their witty and fist-clenched take on gangsta rap. The boyos were in the ‘hood.

“You want to see a real DJ? Try this on your laptop,” declares frontman Rí-Rá introducing an onslaught of scratching.

Because they came of age in a more closed off and misanthropic time, Scary Éire have a complicated relationship with Irishness. The bell-chimes of the Angelus usher on Rí-Rá “hypeman” Mr Browne and DJs Mek and Dada Sloosh; later a bodhrán makes an appearance.

There are also chants of Up the Dubs – the punters on balance would prefer the Dubs stayed where they were – and, during a technical glitch, a chorus of that old school classic Come Out Ye Back and Tans.

There are some irrepressible raps too. “Howld Yer Whisht” they chant during the song of the same name. The (rather careworn) audience parties like it’s 1991.

Ed Power

BILLIE EILISH: KNOCKOUT TURN FROM A FORCE OF NATURE

Main stage

★★★★★



Electric Picnic 2019: Billie Eilish, whose pop has venom in its veins. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Billie Eilish is the pop-star equivalent of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit or the opening credits to David Fincher’s Se7en. Her scary, cathartic music has conjured with industrial rock and grunge even as the 17-year-old has emerged as 2019’s heavyweight new chart contender.

Eilish’s already immense drawing power is apparent long before her arrival. It feels as if most of Electric Picnic’s 57,000 or so attendees have gathered around the main stage ahead of her early-evening performance.

Their reward is a knockout turn from the force-of-nature teenager. She materialises sporting dyed green hair and white T and shorts and plunges with the crepuscular synth bopper Bad Guy.

Later, there’s a dash into the crowd for Bellyache, a catchy ballad from the perspective of a serial killer. This is pop with venom in its veins and an undertow of darkness that evokes a chill even on a clement Stradbally evening.

Eilish’s real name is Billie O’Connell, so Irish roots are a given. (Scientists have calculated there’s a 50 per cent chance you went to school with someone named Billie O’Connell.) She of course references this: “I’m part Irish, dude… This is my home.”

But she doesn’t overdo it. Preening isn’t really Eilish’s thing, as she demonstrates sliding into the Nine Inch Nails froideur of her megahit Bury a Friend. Surfing on chain-rattling beats, the track is more than mildly disturbing. What’s truly frightening is how big Billie Eilish could yet become. Ed Power

HOZIER: A STIRRING HOMECOMING

Main stage

★★★★☆

Electric Picnic 2019: Hozier, who can justifiably lay claim to being Ireland’s biggest rock export this side of U2 and The Cranberries. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Time flies when you’re number one. The last time Hozier played a headline show on the Electric Picnic main stage he was an up-and-coming singer-songwriter with one huge hit – Take Me to Church – in his sails. Five years later he returns with a US-chart-topping album to his credit. (It went to number one in Ireland too, obviously.) He can plausibly lay claim to the title of the country’s biggest rock export this side of U2 and The Cranberries.

It’s a stirring homecoming from the Co Wicklow singer. With darkness having definitively descended, he opens with Would That I. Half-chanted, half-sung, it’s one of the more storming numbers from his second album, Wasteland, Baby! He sings into the teeth of an invisible gale, his band summoning sheets of noise.

He has come to play as well as beseech. Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene, perhaps his best song, is a gothic caper that fizzes with baroque glee. It’s Emily Dickinson trapped inside an anguished power ballad, which turns out to be exactly what Electric Picnic is in the mood for. “I can’t put a name on being in front of a home crowd,” he says, his voice pulsing with emotion. It’s obviously a big moment for him – as is a duet later with Lisa Hannigan.

Hozier is photographed deep underwater on the cover of Wasteland, Baby! With the rain holding off, the good news is that he is spared re-creating the shot at Electric Picnic. But dark clouds are acknowledged as Hozier croons his lungs out on Nina Cried Power. It’s a song about standing up to oppression and powerful figures trying to keep you down. “I want to say thank you to everyone who is making Ireland what it is,” he declares by way of introduction. “I love you.”

He wrote it in the shadow of the election of Donald Trump. Here and now, with Ireland staring down the barrel of a hard Brexit, it feels more relevant than ever. As everyone sings along, the chorus rises into the Stradbally night. Ed Power

JARVIS COCKER: NO GOING BACK TO THE YEAR 2000

Electric Arena

Electric Picnic 2019: Jarvis Cocker renews his creative vows. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Styled more recently as Jarv Is, the former lead singer and signature figure of the UK band Pulp has always been an odd yet acutely intelligent pop star. So it continues with a stage show that features little more than Cocker throwing spidery silhouettes and singing-talking his way through a variety of new (Must I Evolve?, C***s Are Still Running the World) and old material (including Pulp’s His’n’Hers, and lesser tracks from his solo albums). Cocker is a creative, witty songwriter who has rarely if ever compromised, and this latest incarnation carries on that tradition. Long-time admirers would, therefore, readily accept a show that could clearly benefit from being experienced in a smaller venue. Alas, those eager to hear those very well-known Pulp songs remain untouched by Cocker’s adherence to the new. And yet you have to respect the man’s decision to renew his creative vows: few highly regarded songwriters of his generation have the nerve to leave the past behind. Is this a crowd-pleaser? No. Is it an inside look at a maverick’s progress? Yes. There’s no going back to the year 2000 for this guy. Tony Clayton-Lea

DERMOT KENNEDY: A HARD-PUNCHING PERFORMANCE

Main stage

★★★★☆

Electric Picnic 2019: Dermot Kennedy, a white-knuckled rasper in the tradition of Damien Rice and Glen Hansard. Photograph: Dave Meehan

The hit parade of musicians who have graduated from busking on Grafton Street to playing arenas has welcomed a raw-throated new member. Dermot Kennedy is a white-knuckled rasper in the tradition of the heart-on-sleeve truthsayers Damien Rice and Glen Hansard (spied earlier grooving to Billie Eilish).

The difference is that he’s a young man coming of age musically in an era of playlists and genre-splicing. (He shares a manager with Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa.) So hip hop and soul are part of the weave as he delivers a hard-punching main-stage performance.

Kennedy troops on after the Dundalk singer-songwriter David Keenan and ahead of Hozier. Welcome to the evening Electric Picnic finally achieves peak Irish troubadour. And yet this 27 year-old from Rathcoole, in Co Dublin, is nobody’s soundalike.

His voice, unvarnished though never ragged, is the driving force behind Lost. “The devil hit his second stride,” Kennedy croons against a stabbing white spotlight. His tone confirms that this is on balance a bad thing.

“I played here four years ago to a tent of about 50 people,” he announces. “The year before that I tried to sneak in – and failed.”

The nugget in his pocket is Power Over Me. It’s one of those anthems best sung with eyes closed, head tilted towards the horizon. With Ed Sheeran on open-ended hiatus, there are opportunities for ardent young men with guitars. Kennedy’s chances are as good as anyone’s. Ed Power

DAVID KEENAN: THE MAN CONNECTS

Main stage

Electric Picnic 2019: David Keenan’s songs are mini epics. Photograph: Dave Meehan

As Irish as a game of hurling and as smart as a fox, David Keenan is playing on the biggest stage of his career so far – and he is, frankly, licking his lips like a bunch of Cheshire cats after a dozen slurps of cream. In other words, the size of the stage suits him: the Dundalk man can’t help but revel in the occasion (and it so happens it’s his birthday, which is surely the congratulatory cherry on the cake). It helps that his band consists of some of the most experienced musicians in Ireland, but that’s only part of the picture. It helps that Keenan’s songs are mini epics that know when to ebb and flow and never outstay their welcome, but that too is only part of the picture. The clincher, of course, is Keenan himself. We have seen him on tiny stages, also, and both there and here he shows no fear or inhibition. “Are we not delirious?” he sings imperiously during his brazen walkabout off the stage and across the barriers close to the ever-growing crowd. A tad OTT? Perhaps, but the man connects. Money or PR hype can’t buy that. Tony Clayton-Lea