Electric Picnic 2018 lineup revealed

Kendrick Lamar, St Vincent, Massive Attack, NERD, Dua Lipa and King Krule are among the acts announced in the lineup for this year’s Electric Picnic festival.

The lineup for the three-day event, which takes place from August 31st to September 2nd in Stradbally, Co Laois, was announced on Thursday morning in Dublin.

Kendrick Lamar will take to the Electric Picnic stage in the wake of the phenomenal success of his most recent album Damn as well as the soundtrack for the superhero film Black Panther.

St Vincent, AKA Annie Clark, returns to Ireland and the EP stage following the release last October of her album Masseduction, a record largely themed around power, or, as she has said: “all the themes that can swallow you whole”.

NERD, comprimed of Grammy Award winner Pharell Williams, Chad Hugo and producer Shae Haley, will play the festival following the release of their first album in seven years: No One Ever Really Dies.

Massive Attack are among the veterans on the lineup. The multi-award winning trip hop group have been on the go since 1988 and have sold 11 million albums worldwide. Electric Picnic will is their 20th announced show of 2018.

After a year of sold out shows and hit singles, Dua Lipa ended 2017 as the most-streamed British female artist on Spotify, having sold 8.5 million singles and 1.5 million albums worldwide.

English performer King Krule, AKA Archy Marshall, will play the festival after the release last October of his second album The Ooz which followed on from his 2013 critically acclaimed debut album 6 Feet Beneath the Moon.

Electric Picnic 2018 lineup:

Kendrick Lamar

Massive Attack

NERD

Dua Lipa

Ben Howard

St Vincent

King Krule

George Ezra

The Kooks

Jungle

Wolf Alice

Chvrches

Nina Kraviz

Cigarettes after Sex

Friendly Fires

Garbage

Dermot Kennedy

Benjamin Clementine

Sigrid

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Mount Kimbie

Tom Misch

The Blaze

Stefflon Don

Peggy Gou

Yxng Bane

Field Music

Alexis Taylor

Sevdaliza

Lucy Dacus

La Femme

Inner Circle

Jordan Rakei

Raye

Gang of Youths

Nilufer Yanya

Scarlxrd

Yellow Days

Hak Baker

Tom Tripp

More to follow...