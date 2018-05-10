Ed Sheeran’s Irish tour reaches Galway: Everything you need to know

If there’s more of a song in the air than usual this month, that’s because Ed Sheeran is among us, playing nine gigs across Ireland to kick off his European tour.

Sure, it only feels like yesterday that he was taking over Croker, but that was actually three years ago. I guess time moves at a different pace when Sheeran is sitting on top of the world.

The singer-songwriter has already played Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in Cork, on May 4th, 5th and 6th, and Boucher Playing Fields, in Belfast, on May 9th. He’s at Pearse Stadium in Galway this weekend, and then, for the big finish, he’s playing Phoenix Park in Dublin on Wednesday, May 16th, Friday, May 18th, and Saturday, May 19th.

If Sheeranmania gets too much for you, he won’t be in the midlands – unless he stops off for petrol somewhere around Westmeath – or in Kerry. Those two parts of the island may be the only guaranteed Sheeran sanctuaries during this time.

If you are fully invested and going to one or more of the gigs (or dropping a loved one to one or more of the gigs) then the official Ed Tour 2018 app might come in handy. It will be updated for each concert; download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Are tickets still available?

Most of the gigs sold out almost as soon as they were released; some tickets were still available recently for the Phoenix Park dates. Aiken Promotions is warning all gig-goers not to buy tickets from secondary sites or bogus sellers. Resold tickets will not be accepted, and those ticket holders will be refused entry.

What time does everything kick off?

Doors open at 5pm, and no early queuing will be permitted. The stage times are as follows:

5.45pm: Beoga

6.30pm: Jamie Lawson

7.30pm: Anne-Marie

8.45pm: Ed Sheeran

How do I get there?

Each venue has signs directing you to the correct entrance for your seating or standing area. Follow the coloured route or directions indicated on your ticket. Traffic will increase in the area, so plan your journey and allow extra time. Try to leave the car at home and use public transport. An Garda Síochána will be managing traffic in the areas around each venue; garda.ie has more information.

Here’s travel information for the Galway gigs. We will update the travel information for the other venues closer to the day.

Pearse Stadium, Galway: Saturday, May 12th, and Sunday, May 13th

By car No parking is available on the streets around the venue, which is in a residential area. The Garda will be managing traffic, and illegally parked cars may be clamped or towed away. Gig-goers are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

Irish Rail Regular services will run during the concerts; the closest stop is Ceannt Station, in central Galway. A shuttle bus will operate from AIB on Eyre Square to Atlantaquaria, the aquarium in Salthill. A late-night train will run between Galway and Athlone on both nights; it will leave Ceannt Station at 00.15am, serving all stations along the route.

Bus Éireann An extended service will run from AIB on Eyre Square to Atlantaquaria, the aquarium in Salthill, before, during and after the concert; buseireann.ie has more information.

Taxi The drop-off and collection points will be on Seapoint Promenade.

Private coach The drop-off and collection points will be on Bishop O’Donnell Road. These routes will be clearly signposted.

What about security?

Gig goers are advised to not bring a bag unless it absolutely necessary. Anyone without a bag will be fast-tracked through security. If you are bringing a bag it must be smaller than an A4 piece of paper. These bags will be searched, which will slow down the queuing process. So don’t bring a bag, basically.

Banned items include Umbrellas, any large-lens professional cameras or any form of video recorder, flag poles, selfie sticks, sticks for banners, any item that may be used as a weapon, bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards or other skates, laser devices, prams or pushchairs, inflatable or folding chairs, suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise, hampers and cool boxes, air horns, and all animals except service dogs and guide dogs.

Do I need to bring ID?

Yes. To gain entry you need your tickets and booking confirmation, the credit card the tickets were bought with, and a valid form of ID. Anyone without ID will be turned away.

Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Free Tag-a-Kid safety wristbands, to help reunite lost children with their parents or guardians should they get separated from each other, will be available at all customer-care points both inside and outside the venues.

What will the weather be like?

Rain is forecast, so pack a raincoat and remember that brollies are not allowed inside the venue. The temperature is predicted to be about 10 degrees, which is fairly cool.

What is he likely to play?

This is the set list for Sheeran’s gig in Belfast on Wednesday, May 9th. Don't expect too musch deviation.