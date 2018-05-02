Ed Sheeran’s Irish tour: Everything you need to know

Can you feel that? The air is a little different, isn’t it? There’s more of a song in the air than usual, and that’s because Ed Sheeran is back in town for a grand total of nine gigs across the country.

Sure, it only feels like yesterday that he was taking over Croker but that was three years ago. I guess time moves at a different pace when Sheeran is sitting on top of the world.

Kicking off his European tour with a mini Irish tour, he’s playing Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 4th, 5th and 6th, Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields on May 9th, Galway’s Pearse Stadium on May 12 and 13th and, for the big finish, he’s playing Dublin’s Phoenix Park on May 16th, 18th and 19th.

The country will be in full Sheeran mania mode between May 4th and 19th, so if it all gets too much for you, he won’t be in the midlands – unless he stops off for petrol somewhere around Westmeath – or in Kerry. Those two places may be the only guaranteed Sheeran sanctuaries during this time.

If you are fully invested and going to one or more of the gigs (or dropping a loved one to one or more of the gigs) then the Ed Sheeran Irish Tour App might be of use to you. It will be updated with all of the important information needed on the day and it can be downloaded in the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Are tickets still available?

Not even slightly. All of the gigs sold out almost as soon as they were released. Aiken Promotions are issuing warnings to all gig goers to not buy any tickets from secondary sites or bogus ticket sellers. Resold tickets will not be accepted and those ticket holders will be refused entry into the concert arena.

What time does everything kick off?

For each of the stadium gigs, doors open at 5pm and no early queuing will be permitted. The stage times for all of the gigs in Cork, Galway, Belfast and Dublin are as follows:

5:45pm Beoga

6:30pm Jamie Lawson

7:30pm Anne Marie

8:45pm Ed Sheeran

How do I get there?

At each venue, there will be signage to direct patrons to the right entrance for your seating or standing area. Follow the coloured route / directions as indicated on your ticket. Traffic will increase in the area so plan your journey in advance and add extra time to your journey. If you can, leave the car at home and use public transport. An Garda Síochána will have a traffic management plan in operation for the surroundings areas of each concert. Here’s travel information for the Cork gigs. We will update the travel information for the other venues closer to the day.

Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh: May 4th, 5th, 6th

Train: Gig goers can purchase tickets online (irishrail.ie) from all locations to Kent Station, Cork City. This stations is 2.5km away from the gig venue and Bus Éireann will be running shuttle buses every 20 minutes between 3pm and 8 pm to the venue.

Bus: Bus Éireann will operate a shuttle service from Lapps Quay every five minutes between 3pm and 8pm to the venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The 202 bus to Mahon will be operating throughout the days of the concert, with additional services running each night after the concerts. This bus can be accessed on Blackrock Road close to the Venue Bar.

Taxi: The taxi drop off point is located at Victoria Road and walk via Centre Park Road to venue. The taxi drop-off point is located at Boreenmanna Road (near Páirc Uí Rinn and the taxi pick-up point post-concert is on Albert Road Cork City.

Cars: There is no parking at the event. There are a number of car parks in the city that are either 24 hours or stay open until late.

What about security?

Gig goers are advised to not bring a bag with them unless it is totally necessary. Anyone without a bag will be fast-tracked through security. If you are bringing a bag, it must be smaller than A4 size and these bags will be subject to a search, which will slow down the queuing process. So don’t bring a bag basically.

Banned items include: Umbrellas, any large lens professional cameras or any form of video recorder, flag poles, selfie sticks, sticks for banners, any article that may be used as a weapon, bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, or other skates. Laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise items, hampers, and cold boxes, air horns and animals, except service dogs and guide dogs.

Do I need to bring ID?

Yes. To gain entry, you need your tickets, the booking confirmation, the credit card the tickets were bought with, plus a valid form of ID. Aiken Promotions have issues a statement saying that all everyone will be asked for ID before being admitted to the concert. If fans do not have any ID, they will be turned away.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times and FREE-TAG-A-KID safety wristbands will be available at all customer care points outside and inside the venues. These wristbands will help reunite lost children with their parent or guardian, should you get separated from each other.

What will the weather be like?

These gigs will go ahead, rain, sleet or snow, and thankfully for the Cork gigs, the weather is set to be dry for the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy on Friday and Saturday and averaging on 15 degrees but the temperature will rise to 16 degrees (woohoo!) on Sunday and it will be less overcast.

What is he likely to play?

This is the setlist from Sheeran’s gig in Tokyo on April 14th but seeing as this is the start of his European tour and he seems to have a very special place for Ireland in his heart, this setlist may change.

Castle on the Hill

Eraser

The A Team

Lego House

Dive

Bloodstream

Happier

I’m a Mess

Supermarket Flowers

Galway Girl

Feeling Good / I See Fire

One / Photograph

Perfect

Nancy Mulligan

Thinking Out Loud

Sing

Encore:

Shape of You

You Need Me, I Don’t Need You