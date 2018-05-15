Ed Sheeran in Phoenix Park, Dublin: Everything you need to know

This is it. We’re in the final stretch of Ed Sheeran mania in Ireland as his mini Irish tour comes to a close in Phoenix Park, after two weeks of gigs in Cork, Belfast and Galway.

Even though it’s the end, these gigs will hold parts of Dublin hostage with traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas of Phoenix Park and hordes of fans making their way to Dublin on Wednesday, May 16th, Friday, May 18th, and Saturday, May 19th.

The singer-songwriter has already played Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork and Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast at the start of May, and Pearse Stadium in Galway last weekend.

If you are going to one or more of the gigs (or dropping someone there) then the official Ed Tour 2018 app might come in handy. It will be updated for all concerts and you can download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The Sheeranmania is on its last legs, and even if you’re not going to any of the concerts, it’s important to take note of the traffic restrictions.

This is the end of the Irish Ed Sheeran takeover. For those attending the gigs, may he sing the songs you want to hear and for those who are not going to the gigs, may your journey home through Dublin be unaffected. Godspeed.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster for the Dublin gigs. Aiken Promotions is warning all gig-goers not to buy tickets from secondary sites or bogus sellers. Resold tickets will not be accepted, and those ticket holders will be refused entry.

What time does everything kick off?

Doors open at 5pm, and no early queuing will be permitted. The gig is scheduled to end at 11pm and the stage times are as follows:

5.45pm: Beoga

6.30pm: Jamie Lawson

7.30pm: Anne-Marie

8.45pm: Ed Sheeran

How do I get there?

An Garda Síochána recommends that gig-goers use public transport. There will be signs in the area directing you to the correct entrance, so follow the coloured route or directions indicated on your ticket. Traffic will increase in the area, so allow extra time for your jouney. An Garda Síochána will be managing traffic in the areas around each venue; garda.ie has more information.

By car: There are no parking facilities available in or beside Phoenix Park for this concert, and a tow-away system will operate. The drop-off and pick-up point is Auburn Avenue on the left hand side heading towards Castleknock Road and Conyingham Road. These areas will be policed at all times.

By train: Heuston Station is within walking distance of Phoenix Park, and Connolly Station is close to the Red Luas line which will bring you close to Phoenix Park (Museum is the nearest stop). Iarnród Eireann will provide extra trains after the concert from Ashtown Train Station to Connolly Station.

By Dublin Bus: Dublin Bus will be running services outbound on the N3 past the Halfway House roundabout and Victoria Quay. Their inbound services will be on the Navan Road, North Circular Road/Hanlons Corner and Inns Quay.

By Luas: The closest Luas Green Line stations are Broombridge and Grangegorman. The closest Luas Red Line station is from the Museum stop on Benburb Street, and a queueing system will be operation here.

The Sheeran Shuttle: Shuttle buses will depart from Custom House Quay, Dublin 2 on Wednesday 16th May, Friday 18th May and Saturday 19th May between 3pm and 7pm. If you have already booked online, you are guaranteed to depart at the time booked. Tickets can also be bought at the bus stop on Custom House Quay each day, and return buses from Phoenix Park will depart from 10:30pm until midnight. Buses will leave on first-come, first-served basis, but be prepared to queue as demand will be high. For more information, visit bushireireland.net.

By taxi: Taxis can drop people off at a designated area on the Castleknock Road, unless they are dropping off disabled passengers with a pass. These taxis can access The Phoenix Park through the Cabra Gate.

Private coach: Private coaches can enter the park through the City Gate. Registered private coaches can park in the Papal Cross Car Park, Furze Road and Ordnance Survey Road.

Minibuses: Minibuses can enter the park through City Gate and can drop gig-goers off at the Polo Grounds via Lords Walk. Minibuses will not be allowed drop people off after 6pm, when the road closure on Chesterfield Avenue kicks in. The minibus pick-up point will be at the Dublin Zoo car park beside Lords Walk.

Road closures

The following road closures will apply on May 16th, 18th and 19th – unless otherwise stated

Castleknock Road from junction at Auburn Avenue up to Ashtown Gate: 4pm-1am

Blackhorse Avenue from Ashtown Gate to Nephin Road: 4pm-1am

Chesterfield Avenue eastbound in to the city: 4pm-1am

Chesterfield Avenue westbound to Castleknock: 6pm-1am

Parkgate Street, Wolfe Tone Quay to Father Mathew Bridge: 9pm-1am

Conyngham Road (from Island Bridge to Parkgate Street): 9pm-1am

North Circular Road from Aughrim Street to Infirmary Rd: 9pm-1am

North Road from Mountjoy Cross to Ashtown Gate: Fully closed May 12th-21st

Fountain Road and North Road (from Fountain Road to Mountjoy Roundabout: 4pm-1am

Ordnance Survey Road: 4pm-1am

Acres Road: 2pm-1am

Military Road and Glen Road will be open one way 4pm-1am

From 4pm to 7am on the day/night of each event, the Cabra and Ashtown Gates will be closed. Exit only on North Circular Road, Knockmaroon and Islandbridge Gates during those hours

What time does everything kick off?

Each venue has signs directing you to the correct entrance for your seating or standing area. Follow the coloured route or directions indicated on your ticket. Traffic will increase in the area, so plan your journey and allow extra time. Try to leave the car at home and use public transport. An Garda Síochána will be managing traffic in the areas around each venue; garda.ie has more information.

What about security?

Gig goers are advised to not bring a bag unless it absolutely necessary. Anyone without a bag will be fast-tracked through security. If you are bringing a bag it must be smaller than an A4 piece of paper. These bags will be searched, which will slow down the queuing process. So don’t bring a bag, basically.

Banned items include Umbrellas, any large-lens professional cameras or any form of video recorder, flag poles, selfie sticks, sticks for banners, any item that may be used as a weapon, bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards or other skates, laser devices, prams or pushchairs, inflatable or folding chairs, suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise, hampers and cool boxes, air horns, and all animals except service dogs and guide dogs.

Do I need to bring ID?

Yes. To gain entry you need your tickets and booking confirmation, the credit card the tickets were bought with, and a valid form of ID. Anyone without ID will be turned away.

Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Free Tag-a-Kid safety wristbands, to help reunite lost children with their parents or guardians should they get separated from each other, will be available at all customer-care points both inside and outside the venues.

What will the weather be like?

The weather for May 16th is set to remain dry with temperatures of 12 degrees. On Friday May 18th, temperatures will average at 13 degrees and it’s due to remain dry. On Saturday May 19th, expect temperatures of 16 degrees with a nice blast of sunshine.

What is he likely to play?

This is the set list for Sheeran’s gig in Belfast on Wednesday, May 9th. Don't expect too much deviation.