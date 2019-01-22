Drake announces three dates at Dublin’s 3Arena

Drake has announced three dates in Dublin’s 3arena in March as part of his European “Assassination Vacation Tour.”

Fresh off the back of his sell out U.S tour, Drake will be taking his production onto Ireland and the rest of Europe from the 10th of March. He will play in the 3arena on the 19th, 21st and 22nd of March.

Fellow Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter Tory Lanez will support Drake on the 22-date tour produced by Live Nation.

ASSASSINATION VACATION 😈🏝 UK and EU tour tickets on sale Friday!!! Me and @torylanez w/ opening sound set by @tiffanycalver 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 🇳🇱 🇫🇷 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/IaQoWRounT — Drizzy (@Drake) January 22, 2019

The tour announcement follows the record-breaking release of Drake’s fifth studio album Scorpion which went onto to make history racking up over a billion streams in its first week.

Tickets will start from € 76 and go on sale on Friday, 25th January at 9am from ticketmaster.

The rest of the dates include:



10th March 2019 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

11th March 2019 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

13th March 2019 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

15th March 2019 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

16th March 2019 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

19th March 2019 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

21st March 2019 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

22nd March 2019 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

26th March 2019 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

27th March 2019 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

28th March 2019 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

01st April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena

02nd April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena

04th April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena

05th April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena

08th April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena

09th April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena

19th April 2019 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

20th April 2019 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

23th April 2019 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome

25th April 2019 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome

26th April 2019 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome