Drake announces three dates at Dublin’s 3Arena
The ‘Assassination Vacation Tour’ will kick off in March
Drake’s fifth studio album ’Scorpion’ made history by racking up over a billion streams in its first week. Photograph: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty
Drake has announced three dates in Dublin’s 3arena in March as part of his European “Assassination Vacation Tour.”
Fresh off the back of his sell out U.S tour, Drake will be taking his production onto Ireland and the rest of Europe from the 10th of March. He will play in the 3arena on the 19th, 21st and 22nd of March.
Fellow Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter Tory Lanez will support Drake on the 22-date tour produced by Live Nation.
ASSASSINATION VACATION 😈🏝 UK and EU tour tickets on sale Friday!!! Me and @torylanez w/ opening sound set by @tiffanycalver 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 🇳🇱 🇫🇷 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/IaQoWRounT— Drizzy (@Drake) January 22, 2019
The tour announcement follows the record-breaking release of Drake’s fifth studio album Scorpion which went onto to make history racking up over a billion streams in its first week.
Tickets will start from € 76 and go on sale on Friday, 25th January at 9am from ticketmaster.
The rest of the dates include:
10th March 2019 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
11th March 2019 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
13th March 2019 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
15th March 2019 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
16th March 2019 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
19th March 2019 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
21st March 2019 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
22nd March 2019 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
26th March 2019 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
27th March 2019 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
28th March 2019 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
01st April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
02nd April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
04th April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
05th April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
08th April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
09th April 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
19th April 2019 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
20th April 2019 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
23th April 2019 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
25th April 2019 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
26th April 2019 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome