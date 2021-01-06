Dr Dre says he is ‘doing great’ after reported aneurysm

Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was admitted to hospital and was getting care from his medical team after media reports claimed that he suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care.

TMZ reported earlier that Dr Dre suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was rushed by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” Dre said in a post on Instagram.

“I will be out of hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars.”

TMZ said the 55-year-old music mogul was stable and lucid, but doctors did not know what caused the bleeding and they were doing some tests.

The producer and record label executive, whose real name is Andre Young, was a key figure in the early 1990s West Coast hip-hop scene, rising to fame in the late 1980s as part of seminal gangsta rap group NWA.

He launched a successful solo career with 1992 album The Chronic and is a renowned record producer. Dr Dre was instrumental in the careers of Eminem and 50 Cent.

After news broke he was in hospital, Ice Cube, Dr Dre’s close friend and former NWA member, tweeted a picture of the pair together and said: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre.”

Snoop Dogg, another close friend and key figure on the early 1990s hip-hop scene, also shared a message of support on social media. He wrote on Instagram: “GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ.”

Dr Dre is currently locked in divorce proceedings with estranged wife Nicole. - Agencies