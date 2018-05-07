Douze points or die: A very Irish Eurovision quiz

It’s Eurovision time again – a time when the Irish nation comes together in the hope that this might be the year the rest of Europe forgives us for Dustin and Jedward, and restores us to our rightful place in the middle of the leaderboard. Until then, we have to make do with making fun of the whole thing, and pretending we don’t watch. It’s like the GPO during the 1916 Rising, only in reverse. Nobody will say they were there, no matter what the Nielsen data might suggest. So could Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s Together be the song to restore our dignity in Lisbon on May 12th? Who knows? In the meantime, take our Eurovision challenge.