Douze points for Eurovision protest: this week’s traditional music highlights

Saturday 18

Palfest: You’re A Vision

National Stadium bar, Dublin 8 8pm €20/€15 083-3348830

Palfest is an Irish arts festival supporting Palestine, and tonight they gather a raft of musicians in protest at Ireland’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Guests include Christy Moore, Donal Lunny, Charlie McGettigan, Abdelaziz Abushark, Frances Black, Roisin El Cherif , Mick Blake, Mary Coughlan, Kíla, Sumud Dance, Avoca Reaction, Farah Elle, Katie Laffan, Free Speaking Monkey, Sarah Deveraux of Spice Bag, Honor Heffernan and Band, Jinx Lennon and Sky Atlas.

Friday 24

Frankie Lane and Paul Kelly

DC Music Club, Camden Row, Dublin 8 9pm €13 musiclee.ie

Two founding members of the inimitable Fleadh Cowboys saddle up for a session, with plenty of raucous songs and finely wrought tunes between them. This is a pair who’ve ratcheted up the road miles together, with Lane no stranger in the past to shinning up to the balconies of the Olympia from the stage. A natural performer, Lane finds the yang to his yin in the mandolin and insouciance of Kelly.

Saturday 25

Féile Nasc

Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 2pm €35/€30/€70 (family ticket) facebook.com/feilenasc

Liam Ó Maonlaí and his band, Ré (featuring the incomparable Cormac Begley on concertinas) are headlining this new festival, supported by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council. A family event, its aim is to bring the best traditional and folk music to Marlay Park for the day. Other guests include piper Seán McKeon, fiddle player Liam O’Connor, Black Bank Folk, The Bonny Men, sean nós singer Róisín Chambers, Steo Wall and many local artists.

Sunday 26

Mick Hanly

DC Music Club, Camden Row, Dublin 8 8.30pm €17/€15 musiclee.ie

Hanly is a man with a wide repertoire and a rich mix of songs, most of them his own. Past the Point of Rescue was his most successful song, thanks to covers by Hal Ketchum and Mary Black. Hanly knows how to frame a song and tell a story, so tonight’s performance in this intimate venue is an ideal setting for him to take full flight. With support from Dublin singer/songwriter Martin O’Donnell.