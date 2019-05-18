Douze points for Eurovision protest: this week’s traditional music highlights

Palfest sees a raft of top stars gather in the National Stadium in support of Palestine

Siobhan Long

Christy Moore heads up an alternative Eurovision on Saturday featuring Donal Lunny, Charlie McGettigan, Abdelaziz Abushark, Frances Black, Mary Coughlan, Kíla, Honor Heffernan and Jinx Lennon. Photograph : Matt Kavanagh /The Irish Times

Christy Moore heads up an alternative Eurovision on Saturday featuring Donal Lunny, Charlie McGettigan, Abdelaziz Abushark, Frances Black, Mary Coughlan, Kíla, Honor Heffernan and Jinx Lennon. Photograph : Matt Kavanagh /The Irish Times

 

Saturday 18

Palfest: You’re A Vision
National Stadium bar, Dublin 8 8pm €20/€15 083-3348830

Palfest is an Irish arts festival supporting Palestine, and tonight they gather a raft of musicians in protest at Ireland’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Guests include Christy Moore, Donal Lunny, Charlie McGettigan, Abdelaziz Abushark, Frances Black, Roisin El Cherif , Mick Blake, Mary Coughlan, Kíla, Sumud Dance, Avoca Reaction, Farah Elle, Katie Laffan, Free Speaking Monkey, Sarah Deveraux of Spice Bag, Honor Heffernan and Band, Jinx Lennon and Sky Atlas.

Friday 24

Frankie Lane and Paul Kelly
DC Music Club, Camden Row, Dublin 8 9pm €13 musiclee.ie

Two founding members of the inimitable Fleadh Cowboys saddle up for a session, with plenty of raucous songs and finely wrought tunes between them. This is a pair who’ve ratcheted up the road miles together, with Lane no stranger in the past to shinning up to the balconies of the Olympia from the stage. A natural performer, Lane finds the yang to his yin in the mandolin and insouciance of Kelly.

Saturday 25

Féile Nasc
Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 2pm €35/€30/€70 (family ticket) facebook.com/feilenasc

Liam Ó Maonlaí and his band, Ré (featuring the incomparable Cormac Begley on concertinas) are headlining this new festival, supported by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council. A family event, its aim is to bring the best traditional and folk music to Marlay Park for the day. Other guests include piper Seán McKeon, fiddle player Liam O’Connor, Black Bank Folk, The Bonny Men, sean nós singer Róisín Chambers, Steo Wall and many local artists.

Sunday 26

Mick Hanly
DC Music Club, Camden Row, Dublin 8 8.30pm €17/€15 musiclee.ie

Hanly is a man with a wide repertoire and a rich mix of songs, most of them his own. Past the Point of Rescue was his most successful song, thanks to covers by Hal Ketchum and Mary Black. Hanly knows how to frame a song and tell a story, so tonight’s performance in this intimate venue is an ideal setting for him to take full flight. With support from Dublin singer/songwriter Martin O’Donnell.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.