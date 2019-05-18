Douze points for Eurovision protest: this week’s traditional music highlights
Palfest sees a raft of top stars gather in the National Stadium in support of Palestine
Christy Moore heads up an alternative Eurovision on Saturday featuring Donal Lunny, Charlie McGettigan, Abdelaziz Abushark, Frances Black, Mary Coughlan, Kíla, Honor Heffernan and Jinx Lennon. Photograph : Matt Kavanagh /The Irish Times
Saturday 18
Palfest: You’re A Vision
National Stadium bar, Dublin 8 8pm €20/€15 083-3348830
Palfest is an Irish arts festival supporting Palestine, and tonight they gather a raft of musicians in protest at Ireland’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Guests include Christy Moore, Donal Lunny, Charlie McGettigan, Abdelaziz Abushark, Frances Black, Roisin El Cherif , Mick Blake, Mary Coughlan, Kíla, Sumud Dance, Avoca Reaction, Farah Elle, Katie Laffan, Free Speaking Monkey, Sarah Deveraux of Spice Bag, Honor Heffernan and Band, Jinx Lennon and Sky Atlas.
Friday 24
Frankie Lane and Paul Kelly
DC Music Club, Camden Row, Dublin 8 9pm €13 musiclee.ie
Two founding members of the inimitable Fleadh Cowboys saddle up for a session, with plenty of raucous songs and finely wrought tunes between them. This is a pair who’ve ratcheted up the road miles together, with Lane no stranger in the past to shinning up to the balconies of the Olympia from the stage. A natural performer, Lane finds the yang to his yin in the mandolin and insouciance of Kelly.
Saturday 25
Féile Nasc
Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 2pm €35/€30/€70 (family ticket) facebook.com/feilenasc
Liam Ó Maonlaí and his band, Ré (featuring the incomparable Cormac Begley on concertinas) are headlining this new festival, supported by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council. A family event, its aim is to bring the best traditional and folk music to Marlay Park for the day. Other guests include piper Seán McKeon, fiddle player Liam O’Connor, Black Bank Folk, The Bonny Men, sean nós singer Róisín Chambers, Steo Wall and many local artists.
Sunday 26
Mick Hanly
DC Music Club, Camden Row, Dublin 8 8.30pm €17/€15 musiclee.ie
Hanly is a man with a wide repertoire and a rich mix of songs, most of them his own. Past the Point of Rescue was his most successful song, thanks to covers by Hal Ketchum and Mary Black. Hanly knows how to frame a song and tell a story, so tonight’s performance in this intimate venue is an ideal setting for him to take full flight. With support from Dublin singer/songwriter Martin O’Donnell.