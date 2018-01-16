Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London at the age of 46.

The Irish Times is inviting readers to share their tributes to the singer, and memories of the Cranberries. Was their music formative for you growing up? Do you have good memories of a concert you attended, or does a particular song mean something special to you?

Dolores O'Riordan: Share your memories and tributes

You can share your stories and photographs using this form. A selection of contributions may be published as part of our coverage, online or in print.

Thank you.