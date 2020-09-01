DJ Erick Morillo found dead in Florida

DJ Erick Morillo has been found dead in Florida, police have said.

The world-renowned musician, known for his 1993 hit I Like To Move It, was discovered at a property in Miami Beach on Tuesday morning, according to police. He was 49.

Local police said they received a 911 call at 10.42am on Tuesday to a property in Miami Beach. “Detectives are currently on scene and in the preliminary stages of the investigation,” police said.

The veteran DJ’s death comes a month after he was reportedly arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman. The alleged incident is said to have happened at Morillo’s home in Miami Beach in December 2019.

Morillo was born in New York and spent part of his childhood in Colombia before returning to the US, where he began his career. I Like To Move It, which Morillo released under the pseudonym Reel 2 Real, was an international hit and has appeared in other media, most notably the Madagascar animated film franchise.

Morillo was a three-time winner of the best house DJ prize at the DJ Awards and also won best international DJ in 2002, 2006 and 2009.

Following his death, Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D was among those paying tribute on social media. He tweeted: “Sad News. A True Legend. Erick Morillo RIP.”

Musician Yousef said: “Can’t believe it. Only spoke to him last week .... he was troubled, less than perfect but was always amazing to me and helped us get circus going in the early days, and we had many amazing times over the 20 years we we’re friends. Genuinely gutted. RIP ErickMorillo.” – PA