Deacon Blue, Madness and Primal Scream in Dún Laoghaire: Everything you need to know

Who is playing and when?

This bank-holiday weekend three open-air concerts are being played at Dún Laoghaire Harbour, in south Co Dublin. Deacon Blue, Basement Jaxx (with a DJ set) and Stereo MCs play on Friday, May 31st; Madness, Lightning Seeds and Something Happens follow on Saturday, June 1st; and Primal Scream, The Charlatans and Fun Lovin’ Criminals wrap things up on Monday, June 2nd.

What time should I arrive?

The organisers say not to arrive before the gates open, at 4pm each day.

How do I get there and home again?

The best way to get to Dún Laoghaire is by public transport. The Dart rail service runs every 15-30 minutes from Malahide or Howth, in north Co Dublin, through the city centre and then out to Dún Laoghaire; services from the south start in Bray and Greystones, in Co Wicklow. It takes about 25 minutes to get from Connolly Station, in the middle of Dublin, to Dún Laoghaire. Extra services will run each night. Some Irish Rail services also stop at Dún Laoghaire. If you’re using one of these, or connecting to the Dart from elsewhere on the Irish Rail network, you can buy tickets from irishrail.ie.

Eight Dublin Bus routes will also leave you within a few minutes’ walk of the harbour: 7, 46a, 59, 63, 75 and 111, plus, at night, the 7n and 46n.

Dún Laoghaire also has almost 4,000 parking spaces at eight shopping centres and other venues, such as the Pavilion centre and LexIcon library, as well as about 500 on-street spots. If you do have to drive, bear in mind that traffic will be heavy and that you’ll be competing for spaces with shoppers, among others, on a busy weekend for the town. The dunlaoghaire.ie website has details of each car park. Plan your route in advance and check with AA Roadwatch for updates.

When does it all end?

To comply with a curfew, the concerts will end by 11pm on Friday and Saturday and 10.45pm on Sunday.

Are any tickets left?

Yes, they’re still available from Ticketmaster, starting at €39.90 for the Friday and Sunday gigs, and €49.90 for the Saturday concert.

What’s the security?

All three concerts are strictly over-18s, and ID will be required to buy alcohol. Entry to the venue will be via Harbour Road, where a search and ticket scan will take place before admission. So allow time for the security check – and don’t bring a bag unless you really need to, as bag searches can be time-consuming.

You can’t bring any food or alcohol – or bottles, folding chairs, selfie sticks, flagpoles or umbrellas – into the venue, and there are no cloakroom or other storage facilities.

An Garda Siochana says it will operate a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol consumption in public areas, and for any illegal, criminal or anti-social behaviour.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Smartphones and small digital cameras are permitted, but cameras with long or detachable lenses, or recording equipment, are not. GoPros and iPads are also prohibited. The organisers say they will confiscate any prohibited items.

What’s the weather forecast?

It’s due to be a cloudy weekend, with showers each evening on Friday and Saturday and for most of the afternoon as well on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures of 14-16 degrees are likely to drop to 11-13 degrees each evening. So be prepapred for Irish weather, and dress appropriately. The ISPCC will also be selling ponchos and sachets of sunscreen.

Anything else?

Bring some cash, as there are likely to be queues for the limited number of ATMs. Don’t arrive drunk, as you’ll be turned away, or, organisers add, be anti-social by drinking or urinating in the street.