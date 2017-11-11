David Bowie’s ‘Low’: ‘Like unearthing a strange desire’

This Album Changed My Life: Elephant’s Shane Clarke on Bowie’s 1977 album

Niall Byrne

Elephant’s Shane Clarke on David Bowie’s 'Low': 'There seemed to be no rulebook.'

Elephant’s Shane Clarke on David Bowie’s 'Low': 'There seemed to be no rulebook.'

 

Bowie’s Low (1977) changed everything for me. Though I was familiar with side one of the record for a number of years, it wasn’t until the latter half of my 20s when Low changed from a strange, intriguing concept to probably my favourite album of all time.

Its looseness, structurally speaking, is what began to really draw me to it. Some songs feel more like a moment in time than songs someone sat down and put together with intention. They begin and end, leaving you with an impression of an encounter with some odd character or unearthing a strange desire, rather than just a collection of songs with verses and a choruses, intros and outros. This was true of the more instrumental side two as well. There seemed to be no rulebook and that is what makes it so incredible.

I was already deep into the recording of my first album and this new thing I had fallen in love with was making me question everything I had done up to that point. Simply put, I wanted to make my Low. To put it another way, I wanted to make something that made me feel like Low makes me feel. I hope to some day.

As told to Niall Byrne.

Elephant’s new single Time Will Tell is out now.

facebook.com/weareelephants 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.