Dónal Lunny and Paddy Glackin team up for old times’ sake

DÓNAL LUNNY AND PADDY GLACKIN

First Fruits Arts Centre, Watergrasshill, Co Cork Saturday, November 24th 7.30pm €20 firstfruitsartcentre.ie

Longtime compadres from their days with The Bothy Band, bouzouki player, guitarist and renaissance man of Irish traditional music Dónal Lunny joins Dublin fiddle player Paddy Glackin for an evening of tunes in this intimate community venue.

WITHIN A MILE OF DUBLIN

Irish Traditional Music Archive, Merrion Square, Dublin Saturday November 24th 1pm Adm free eventbrite.ie

Third and final broadcast by Near FM as part of the Explore Your Archive 2018 initiative. This early afternoon programme focuses on the PW Joyce Collection, bringing together conversation, song and music to show how the work of a 19th-century collector continues to shape the practices of musicians in the 21st century. Featuring fiddle players Liam O’Connor and Máire O’Keeffe, and Nicholas Carolan, former director of the ITMA.

ARTY McGLYNN AND NOLLAIG CASEY

Leap Castle, Co Offaly Saturday November 24th 9pm €20 087-2238040

McGlynn prepares for the imminent launch of his much-anticipated solo album, Botera, with this final night in his short tour, in the company of his wife, fiddle player Nollaig Casey. Tonight should reveal yet another side to this remarkable Renaissance man, whose guitar accompaniment is much sought after by traditional and folk musicians alike, as he will be visiting jazz tunes he’s loved all his life. A veteran of the showband scene, McGlynn was a stalwart of Van Morrison’s band for some time, and is renowned for his low key, self-effacing style. Support from Jack Keeshan.

DAOIRÍ FARRELL

St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co Kerry Thursday November 29th 8pm €15 stjohnstheatrelistowel.com

Ferocious power and energy are what characterise this exceptional singer and bouzouki player. He knocked the socks off the audience at the recent inaugural RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards with his powerful and charismatic performance. He is a Dubliner through and through, and this is a fine opportunity for north Kerry locals to make his acquaintance in an intimate venue.

ANDY IRVINE

Purty Kitchen, Dún Laoghaire Friday November 30th 9.30pm €20 purtykitchen.com

Fresh from his recent Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, Andy continues to forge the troubadour’s path with an authenticity and verve that is unparalleled in the world of folk music. His songbook is seemingly limitless, his melody lines distinctly his own, and his remarkable sense of rhythm underscores his intriguing choice of Eastern European and Irish tunes alike.