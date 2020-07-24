Cursed Murphy versus the Resistance review: Scholarly punk

Album:

Cursed Murphy Versus The Resistance Artist:

Cursed Murphy Versus The Resistance Label:

Self-released Genre:

Rock

They describe themselves as a “mutant ninja spoken word punk rock’n’roll band”, but Cursed Murphy and The Resistance encompass more than that soundbite may suggest. Add a dash of “cinematic soundscapes” and a sprinkle of literary lyrics and the result is an undoubtedly odd, yet undeniably intriguing melange of sounds and styles.

The scholarly lyrics are courtesy of the titular Cursed (aka Peter) Murphy, journalist, author and performance poet, who has previous form in the music game having operated under the Revelator Orchestra banner in the past.

This new project, which was formed during an event at Wexford Arts Centre in 2018, combines the versatile guitar-playing of Dan Comerford with German-Irish Brazilian-style carnival band Bloco Garman.

By and large these 10 tracks strike a superb balance between provocative and ethereal, best demonstrated on the burbling agitation of the Queens of the Stone Age-like Climb, the discordant riffs of Foxhole Prayer or the gauzy, melancholic poignancy of Rise Again.

Murphy’s wordplay is admirable on songs that dart between bombastic political statements (Burn Hibernia Burn) and compelling vernacular, referencing Sisyphus and Lady Macbeth in one song and Aldi’s Super 6 deal in the next. Combined with the cacophonic, tempestuous Jinx Lennon-esque punk vibe that dominates the tracklist, it’s an album that rewards more and more with every listen.