Crowds expected to pay respects to Dolores O’Riordan on Sunday

Large crowds of mourners are expected to descend on Limerick on Sunday, to pay their respects to native rock star Dolores O’Riordan, who died suddenly in London last Monday.

The body of the 46-year-old mother-of-three will lie in repose in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick, from 12.30pm-4pm. Her body will later be taken to Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety, near her Ballybricken home, where she will lie in repose on Monday from 4pm-8pm.

Her funeral Mass will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday in St Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken, followed by a private burial in Caherelly cemetery. She will be buried next to her father Terence, who died in 2011.

Ms O’Riordan was discovered in her hotel room last Monday. An inquest into her death, opened at Westminster Coroner’s Court last Friday, and was adjourned to April. Police have ruled out foul play.

In 1990, O’Riordan replaced Niall Quinn as The Cranberries’ lead singer. The band, featuring brothers Noel and Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawlor went on to sell more than 40 million records.

Two of the band’s biggest hits Linger and Dreams were originally recorded by their first manager Pearse Gilmore.

Speaking from his home in Montpellier, France, Gilmore said O’Riordan’s death was “incredibly sad”.

“I was totally shocked, it came completely out of the blue. There was no warning at all. It’s very shocking for such a fantastic artist to die so young.”

He described O’Riordan and the rest of the band as “amazing” to work with.

“I managed them for a year and a half at the very start. My memories of it are that the whole gang were amazing people. They were so down to earth, so rooted, and very natural people.”

“A lot of people in the music business can be frauds or fake and they want to be stars, but the guys and Dolores – maybe they wanted to be stars – but it was in a much more natural organic way.”

He said his favourite Cranberries song is Ode To My Family. “The lilt in Dolores’ voice is incredible on it, beautiful. That’s the other thing about her, the fact that she had a strong [Co Limerick] accent, and she kept it. I loved that she kept the accent so strong,” he said.

“My abiding memory of Dolores is that she was great craic and she was a really fun person to be around. She had a really high energy, like she was plugged into something . . . She was sound.”