Coronavirus: Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled

Eurovision 2020 has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus threat.

The European Broadcasting Union, which runs the contest, said it had looked at alternative arrangements, but none were suitable. It was due to have taken place in Rotterdam in May.

The EBU said: “The uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – mean the EBU has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned.

“We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it cannot take place in May.

“We would ask people to bear with us while we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await any further news in the coming days and weeks.

Ireland was due to be represented by the singer-songwriter Lesley Roy. Her entry, The Story of My Life, is regarded as one of the strongest songs submitted by Ireland in recent years.

The EBU said it is considering whether this year’s entries can be resubmitted next year.